Infection rate in Bolton falls but remains highest in England

17 September 2020, 19:17

The infection rate in Bolton has fallen but remain the highest in England
The infection rate in Bolton has fallen but remain the highest in England. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

The infection rate in Bolton has fallen below 200 per 100,000 people but remains the highest in the country as tough lockdown restrictions continue in the Greater Manchester borough.

A total of 546 cases were recorded in the seven days to 14 September - the equivalent of 189.9 cases per 100,000, up slightly from 186.4 in the seven days to 7 September.

According to Public Health England, Bolton continues to record the highest weekly rate in England, while eleven other areas of England now have weekly rates between 100 and 200 cases per 100,000 people.

In Greater Manchester, eight out of ten boroughs are in the so-called 'red alert level' - indicting how prominent the virus is in each area.

Areas of concern include Liverpool, where the rate has jumped sharply from 67.5 to 107.8 with 537 new cases recorded in the latest weekly statistics.

Read more: Bolton spike in coronavirus cases 'directly linked' to pubs

Significant parts of the North East of England have been put under new restrictions, including a 10pm curfew on pubs, bars and restaurants.

On Thursday, dozens of people who had booked a Covid-19 test online were turned away from a test site in the town after an IT error.

Bolton Council blamed the national system and expressed its anger at having to intervene and ensure people were still able to get tests.

A spokesperson for the Council said: "We are incredibly frustrated by why has happened today at the Moor Lane test site.

“Something has clearly gone wrong with the national booking system.

“We understand there were IT issues with the government portal, which could have resulted in people either not receiving QR codes or appointments being double booked.

Read more: No coronavirus tests available in top 10 England hotspots

"It has unfortunately meant that people have been turned away despite having appointments.

"It also caused a huge backlog of traffic which resulted in parts of the town coming to a standstill earlier today.

"Council staff physically went to the centre and insisted that people were not turned away, which did help somewhat and motorists were then allowed in.

"We are awaiting an explanation from the government as to what has gone wrong and we urge them to fix this.“This cannot be allowed to happen again."

In the latest daily figures, another 3,395 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours as well as 21 deaths - increasing the seven-day rolling average to 14 deaths per day.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hundreds of people were said to have been turned away from the site in Catford

'Hundreds' turned away from Catford test site after QR code 'shambles'
William Barr

US attorney general condemned for comparing lockdown to slavery
Alexei Navalny

Russian opposition leader ‘poisoned in his hotel room’

Traffic flows on Townline Road as a hazy sun sets in Vernon Hills, Illinois

Stunning sunsets and hazy skies seen thousands of miles away from US wildfires
Paul Rusesabagina

Man who inspired Hotel Rwanda denied bail in terrorism case

Baroness Harding told the hearing test demand is outweighing capacity

Covid test demand is 'multiples' of UK's capacity - Test and Trace chair

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Large swathes of the North East will face tighter restrictions from tomorrow

North East England lockdown rules: What are they and how will they affect me?
UK inflation fell from 1% in July to 0.2% in August

What is inflation and how does it changing affect me?

Sir Winston Churchill with his wife Clementine at Loughton

Battle of Britain 80th anniversary: What celebrations are taking place and is there a flyover?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation

David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation
James O'Brien could not predict the correct course of action for the siblings of those in an infected school

James O'Brien stumped as caller points out huge flaw with kids returning to school
Nick Ferrari says in Sweden the government advocated what they called a "common sense code."

Nick Ferrari: Time to follow Sweden's lead and free up our economy
Iain interviewed the former Prime Minister

David Cameron tells LBC the UK needs a mass testing regime

The new rules could see large queues in Kent

James O'Brien's reaction to post-Brexit 'internal border in Kent'
The Landlord of the Somers Town Coffee House spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Pub landlord says his business won't survive a second lockdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London