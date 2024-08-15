Influencer is forced to deny Tommy Fury fathered her baby as online rumours swirl following Molly-Mae split

An influencer has been forced to deny that Tommy Fury is the father of her baby, following cheating rumours. Picture: Instagram

By Katy Ronkin

Influencer Lissie Rhodes has hit back at internet rumours suggesting Tommy Fury is her baby's father.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The boxer's shock split from Molly-Mae Hague was announced in a social media post on Wednesday, with the engaged couple parting ways after five years of dating.

Mae explained in the post: "I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way", leading online sleuths to speculate about the reasons behind the split.

Baseless rumours have since emerged online, with some claiming Fury had cheated on the influencer, quickly morphing into accusations against family friend and influencer, Lissie Rhodes.

The rumours followed the birth of Ms Rhodes' first child last week.

Ms Rhodes took to TikTok and broke her silence, posting: "Tommy Fury is not my baby’s dad."

She also posted a photo to her Instagram stories holding her three-day-old baby, with a man thought to be her partner lying behind her.

She captioned the cosy family photo: "Happy family" in an apparent effort to stop the rumours.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split: Everything we know so far about the break-up that shocked the nation

Read more: Molly-Mae was 'solo parenting' and 'struggling' days before split with Tommy Fury -as Mum of his friend denies baby rumours

Influencer Lissie Rhodes denied rumours that Tommy Fury is the father of her child. Picture: Instagram

Her father, Ryan, expressed shock at the claims in an Instagram post, sharing: 'It's ten to seven and I'm on my way to the gym and I can't believe what I'm reading. I can't believe it. The speculation, the hearsay, tittle tattle.'

"Guys, Lissie, Barry, and our Shakur are so happy. So happy. We've got a life, you need to get one. Let's have it!", he said in the video.

Ms Rhodes and Mr Fury are family friends. Her father is a boxing coach and manager who frequently works with the Fury family.

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae are parents to daughter Bambi. Picture: Instagram

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague came second on the fifth season of Love Island and were arguably the most high-profile couple to emerge from the show.

The pair welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023, and got engaged a few months later.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague met on the competitive dating show Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Molly's full statement reads: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have split. Picture: Instagram

Fury also took to Instagram to share a similar statement.

He said: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad.

"Bambi is our priority."