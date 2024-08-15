Influencer is forced to deny Tommy Fury fathered her baby as online rumours swirl following Molly-Mae split

15 August 2024, 12:20

An influencer has been forced to deny that Tommy Fury is the father of her baby, following cheating rumours.
An influencer has been forced to deny that Tommy Fury is the father of her baby, following cheating rumours. Picture: Instagram

By Katy Ronkin

Influencer Lissie Rhodes has hit back at internet rumours suggesting Tommy Fury is her baby's father.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The boxer's shock split from Molly-Mae Hague was announced in a social media post on Wednesday, with the engaged couple parting ways after five years of dating.

Mae explained in the post: "I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way", leading online sleuths to speculate about the reasons behind the split.

Baseless rumours have since emerged online, with some claiming Fury had cheated on the influencer, quickly morphing into accusations against family friend and influencer, Lissie Rhodes.

The rumours followed the birth of Ms Rhodes' first child last week.

Ms Rhodes took to TikTok and broke her silence, posting: "Tommy Fury is not my baby’s dad."

She also posted a photo to her Instagram stories holding her three-day-old baby, with a man thought to be her partner lying behind her.

She captioned the cosy family photo: "Happy family" in an apparent effort to stop the rumours.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split: Everything we know so far about the break-up that shocked the nation

Read more: Molly-Mae was 'solo parenting' and 'struggling' days before split with Tommy Fury -as Mum of his friend denies baby rumours

Influencer Lissie Rhodes denied rumours that Tommy Fury is the father of her child.
Influencer Lissie Rhodes denied rumours that Tommy Fury is the father of her child. Picture: Instagram

Her father, Ryan, expressed shock at the claims in an Instagram post, sharing: 'It's ten to seven and I'm on my way to the gym and I can't believe what I'm reading. I can't believe it. The speculation, the hearsay, tittle tattle.'

"Guys, Lissie, Barry, and our Shakur are so happy. So happy. We've got a life, you need to get one. Let's have it!", he said in the video.

Ms Rhodes and Mr Fury are family friends. Her father is a boxing coach and manager who frequently works with the Fury family.

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae are parents to daughter Bambi.
Tommy Fury and Molly Mae are parents to daughter Bambi. Picture: Instagram

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague came second on the fifth season of Love Island and were arguably the most high-profile couple to emerge from the show.

The pair welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023, and got engaged a few months later.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague met on the competitive dating show Love Island.
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague met on the competitive dating show Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Molly's full statement reads: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have split.
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have split. Picture: Instagram

Fury also took to Instagram to share a similar statement.

He said: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad.

"Bambi is our priority."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

La Plata river floods a road after Tropical Storm Ernesto passed through Toa Baja, Puerto Rico

Hurricane Ernesto leaves hundreds of thousands without power in Puerto Rico

Members of the Pheu Thai party meet at Parliament in Bangkok on Thursday

Pheu Thai party leader to be nominated in vote for new Thailand PM

Michelle Hempstead

Mother of five, 34, dies after being savaged by dog just weeks after death of daughter

Palestinian grave digger Sa’di Baraka oversees a burial in the cemetery in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip

Palestinian death toll above 40,000 in Israel-Hamas war, health ministry says

Blurred fast train travelling through countryside, Derbyshire, England, UK

Thousands of rail fare prosecutions to be declared void after judge’s ruling

Bavaria, Germany - June 13, 2024: Drone UAS with C0 certification DJI Mini 4K with camera flying in the air *** Drohne UAS mit C0 Zertifizierung DJI Mini 4K mit Kamera beim Fliegen in der Luft

Cleared for takeoff: Amazon granted permission to use drones to deliver packages

The cyclist sprays the 'self defence spray' at his assailants

Cyclist squirts red spray as he fights off gang of would-be robbers trying to steal £5,000 e-bike

A Dassault Rafale jet performs a demonstration flight during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget in 2023

French fighter jet pilots killed in mid-air collision

A satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows a damaged hangar at the Borisoglebsk airbase in Russia after an attack by Ukrainian drones

Russian airbase hangars ‘damaged in Ukrainian drone attack’

Cisco wants to switch focus to AI (Alamy/PA)

Cisco cuts thousands of jobs as it shifts focus to AI and cybersecurity

Container ships dock at the Dubai Port in the Jebel Ali Free Zone about 25 miles south of Dubai

Port operator DP World suffers fall of nearly 60% in half-year profits

Top A-level grades have increased this year

Top A-level grades rise this year, as over 80% of students get into first-choice university

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech during a memorial service for the war dead at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo

Japanese PM vows to ‘strengthen rules-based order’ on war defeat anniversary

Ioan Pintaru's mother has spoken out

Australian girl, 11, stabbed eight times in 'random attack' in Leicester Square discharged from hospital

The couple who met on Love Island announced their split on Wednesday afternoon

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split: Everything we know so far about the break-up that shocked the nation

A damaged house is seen in Penteli, a suburb of Athens following the wildfire

Greece wildfire burned through 40 square miles of land

Latest News

See more Latest News

Minouche Shafik testifies before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce in April

Columbia University president resigns after Israel-Hamas war protests

The UK experienced its hottest day in two years this week

Exact date hot weather to return in late August 'major heat surge' after expected dip in temperatures
National Television Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Molly-Mae was 'solo parenting' and 'struggling' days before split with Tommy Fury -as Mum of his friend denies baby rumours
Russia’s hit list of nuclear missile targets around the UK has emerged

Putin’s secret files reveal Russia’s top targets for nuclear strikes on UK

A Palestinian displaced woman by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip flees from Hamad City

New talks aimed at stopping Israel-Hamas war to take place on Thursday

Julie Sweeney has been jailed after admitting hate related communications

‘Keyboard warrior’ who wrote Facebook post calling for mosque to be blown up jailed

Ukraine can use British-made weapons in Russia in line with international law

Ukraine has 'clear right' to use British weapons in Russia, UK government says

Office workers in The City of London

UK economy grows in second quarter of 2024, in continued recovery from last year's recession
Gonorrhea could become 'untreatable', experts have warned

Gonorrhea could become 'untreatable', authorities warn, as cases of the STI reach record level
Ioan Pintaru's mother has spoken out

Mum of Romanian suspect in Leicester Square child attack says she 'suffers together with victim's mother'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value
The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit