Influencer sparks outrage after taking baby wombat away from its mother

The video was posted online before being deleted. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

An American woman has sparked outrage and calls for her deportation after grabbing a baby wombat away from its mother.

Influencer Sam Jones, who claims to be a ‘wildlife biologist and environmental scientist’ posted video of her taking the animal and running across a road holding it, while its mother gives chase.

The video was later deleted. In the clip a man can be heard saying “look at the mother, it’s chasing after her.”

“I caught a baby wombat!” Jones says in the video, as the baby makes distressed noises.

“OK mama’s right there and she is p***ed, let’s let him go,” she adds, before walking across the road to release the babThe video was reportedly captioned: “My dream of holding a wombat has been realised! Baby and mom slowly waddled back off together into the bush.”

She said under the video: “the baby and mum were safely united.”

Her actions have been roundly condemned. Picture: Social Media

The clip has been deleted and Jones as made both her social media accounts private.

A wildlife rescue organisation told Australian news outlet News.com.au that such an act would be illegal.

Vets also condemned her actions saying the young animal would require its mother’s protection “at all times.”

Vet Dr Tania Bishop told News.com.au: “When she’s running, it’s not supported underneath, and wombats are incredibly solid, especially in their back end, so there’s every chance she could have fractured the upper humerus, or the top of the arms, or caused damage to the shoulders,” she said.

Her actions also put the mother in danger, the vet said.

“Every Aussie knows. You see baby wildlife with its family you leave it alone. They aren't toys for your amusement,” one person said online.

Another person added: That poor wombat. Australia needs to do more to kick these morons out.”

“Arrest. Fine. Deport. Ban.” Said a third.