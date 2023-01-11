Influencer forced to have tongue stitched back together after her date bit through it during passionate first kiss

Ceyda Ersoy shared the story on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

A social media influencer was left feeling tender for the wrong reasons, after having to undergo surgery to piece her tongue back together when her date bit part of it off during their first kiss.

Ceyda Kersoy revealed the bizarre story on Instagram from hospital, where she showed a surgeon stitching up the tongue after the painful embrace.

She said: "Is it only me whose tongue has been ripped off during a kiss? Oh gosh, it hurts a lot. Is this a joke?

Luckily the operation appeared to go off without any problems.

Ms Kersoy said: "Guys, I'm OK now, thanks a lot for your well-wishes, they've stitched it up."

She said that she got the injury on a first date with a man about a month ago.

"I don't know, maybe he doesn't really know how to kiss," she said.

"My advice to you is don't even say hi to guys who are Scorpios."

Ms Kersoy, who has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram, describes herself as Miss Fotomodel of Turkey 2010.

She hit the news in 2021 after reportedly getting into a fight with her sister, a fellow influencer who also boasts hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers.

She showed off injuries to her face and neck, apparently sustained in the fight.