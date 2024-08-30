Exclusive

Two missed chances to help tragic Inga: Twin sister of woman who died in crowded A&E hits out over hospital failings

30 August 2024, 00:02

Inga Rublite died after being found unresponsive in an A&E department, and her sister has criticised the NHS for not doing enough to improve patient safety and for failing to communicate with her family.
Inga Rublite died after being found unresponsive in an A&E department, and her sister has criticised the NHS for not doing enough to improve patient safety and for failing to communicate with her family. Picture: Handout/Alamy/LBC

By Henry Riley and Connor Hand

The sister of a woman who died after being found unresponsive in an A&E department has criticised the NHS trust for not doing enough to improve patient safety and for failing to communicate with her family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mother-of-two Inga Rublite, 39, attended Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham, at 10:30pm on January 19 complaining of a severe headache, blurred vision and nausea.

Staff in the A&E department later discovered her beneath a coat covered in her own vomit and urine.

After being transferred to intensive care, Inga was found to have sustained “significant, irreversible” brain damage. She died two days later.

Following LBC’s reporting of Inga’s case, an inquest was called to assess the circumstances surrounding her death. Last month, that inquest concluded that whilst a “catastrophic bleed” on Inga’s brain would likely have been fatal, the hospital missed two opportunities to treat her, failing to identify “persistent and escalating symptoms of brain haemorrhage”.

Read more: Woman who was found collapsed under coat at A&E after seven hours ‘might not have died if someone checked on her’

Read more: Mother, 39, collapsed under her coat and died after seven-hour wait at crowded A&E

Inga Rublite (right) with her twin sister Inese (left)
Inga Rublite (right) with her twin sister Inese (left). Picture: Handout

In an interview with LBC shortly after the inquest’s conclusion, Inga’s twin sister, Inese Briede, said she is no closer to closure, and lamented the hospital’s treatment of her family.

Asked whether the hospital had done enough to keep in contact with her, Inese bemoaned the lack of communication: “No [they have not been good at keeping us updated]... they provided me with the steps that they’re going to change, and they told those steps at the inquest as well - [but] that’s it.”

Seven months on, Inese is struggling to comprehend both her loss and the circumstances surrounding her twin sister’s death.

She said: “It wasn’t just that we shared that sisterly bond. It was so much more than that. She was also my best friend.

“It seems to me that the aneurysm burst at the wrong time, she went to the hospital at the wrong time and she chose the wrong seat. It’s like it’s her own fault.”

Inga Rublite
Inga Rublite. Picture: Handout

Inga was examined twice at the A&E department, with the coroner finding that, on both occasions, her case should have been escalated to a doctor. Staff called her name three times between 4:30am and when she was discovered by ‘shocked’ staff at 7am.

Just ten minutes earlier, Inga’s name was read out for the last time in the emergency room, with the registering her as discharged when she did not respond.

The inquest also detailed the significant pressures that the hospital was under on the night of Inga’s death.

The A&E ward was described as “excessively busy” by Dr Elizabeth Didcock, an assistant coroner for Nottinghamshire, with seventy-six people waiting in the emergency department upon Inga’s arrival - more than double its safe capacity.

As a result, the hospital has implemented a series of measures designed to act as guardrails against a repeat of Inga’s case and improve patient outcomes. These steps include reviews of the triaging system and staffing levels, as well as installing a new public address system.

Queen’s Medical Centre
Queen’s Medical Centre. Picture: Alamy

Although Inese welcomed the changes introduced by the trust, she feels they should go further.

“They are very good steps, yes, but I don’t think that’s enough,” Inese added. “I just can’t believe that Inga had to be a victim. I don’t think that was the only Friday when [the] hospital was overcrowded.”

Inese’s determination to ensure meaningful change is brought forward as a result of Inga’s death is palpable.

Though she lives in Latvia, she intends on travelling to the UK next month with the hope of meeting the health secretary to discuss other measures that can be brought forward.

Dr Peter Carter, who served as chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing for seven years, believes that given the pressures on emergency departments are not unique to Queens Medical Centre, the steps taken by the trust should be rolled out nationally.

“Because of the overcrowding in many A&E departments, there are places where people cannot be observed,” he said.

“At Queens, they had a capacity of 36 patients, but they actually had 76 patients and that sort of pressure is typical of what’s being experienced across the country.

“I think the steps that Queens have put into place are very, very sensible. The relooking at the triage service, reexamination of the staffing levels are all very sensible initiatives that will hopefully prevent another one of these terrible tragedies.”

NHS England and Nottingham University Hospitals Trust have been approached for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The proposal to ban smoking in several outdoor locations has proved divisive

Hospitality bosses and health leaders clash over outdoor smoking ban amid fears for struggling pub industry

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Starmer has been accused of 'pettiness' for taking down the portrait of Thatcher

Keir Starmer removes 'unsettling' portrait of Margaret Thatcher from Downing Street, sparking claims of 'pettiness'

Artem Chigvintsev

Former Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence in California

Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris talks during a stop at Dottie’s Market in Savannah

Harris says values ‘have not changed’ in first sit-down interview of campaign

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher jokes about Oasis break-up in first 'interview' since comeback announcement

Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov, centre, smiles following his meeting with Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Rudiantara in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2017

France’s Macron says giving Telegram chief citizenship was ‘good’ for country

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia announces deal to buy 12 French warplanes in shift away from Russia

Molly-Mae has said she will always love Tommy Fury despite their break-up

Molly-Mae says she'll 'always love' Tommy Fury as she looks back on 'very real' two weeks since break-up

Mussie Imnetu

Man charged with GBH after top chef left fighting for life in attack near Notting Hill Carnival

A rare bronze-era jar that was accidentally smashed by a four-year-old child during a visit to the Hecht Museum in Haifa, Israel

Four-year-old boy accidentally smashes rare 3,500-year-old jar at Israeli museum

LNER train at King's Cross station as ASLEF union announces that train drivers at London North Eastern Railway will strike on weekends in September, October, and November. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

LNER train drivers call off more than 20 days of strikes after successful union negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, leads a meeting with top security and defence officials at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside of Moscow, Russia

Putin to travel to Mongolia despite ICC warrant for his arrest

Weekend lie-ins could save your life: Extra sleep on Saturdays or Sundays cuts risk of heart disease, say researchers

Weekend lie-ins could save your life: Extra sleep on Saturdays or Sundays cuts risk of heart disease, say researchers

Javed Khan has welcomed the proposed ban on cigarettes in pub gardens

Pub garden cigarette ban ‘will save lives’, says expert behind ‘smoke-free UK’ plan, as he dismisses hospitality fears

This frame grab from video released by the Ansar Allah Media Office, the media arm of Yemen’s Houthi rebels, shows explosions striking the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea

Houthi rebel video shows group planted bombs on oil tanker in Red Sea

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Ukrainian Air Force’s F-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location in Ukraine

Ukraine’s military says one of its F-16 warplanes has crashed

Displaced infant Abdel-Rahman Abu El-Jedian, 11-month-old, who suffers from polio, is carried by his mother, centre, at a makeshift tent camp in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip

WHO announces limited pauses in Gaza fighting to allow for polio vaccinations

Police security cordon with knife arches at the Notting Hill Carnival

Teen charged with attempted murder after 18-year-old stabbed in stomach at Notting Hill Carnival
Man claiming to be 'evil Jesus' found guilty of conspiring to kill prosecutor in dark web hitman-for-hire plot

Man claiming to be 'evil Jesus' found guilty of conspiring to kill prosecutor in dark web hitman-for-hire plot
The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency flies in front of its headquarters during an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria

Iran increases stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels – UN

Leader of Poland’s right-wing opposition Law and Justice party, Jarosław Kaczynski, addresses a small rally of supporters in Warsaw, Poland

Polish electoral body says former ruling party violated campaign rules

Boy, 17, found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Holly Newton after stalking and repeatedly stabbing schoolgirl alleyway

Boy, 17, found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Holly Newton after stalking and repeatedly stabbing schoolgirl in alleyway
The fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is pictured in March, as divers assisted crews with the complicated and meticulous operation of removing steel and concrete

Contract approved for Baltimore bridge rebuild after deadly collapse

Residents left homeless by Dagenham apartment fire slam authorities' 'utter failure' amid building's 'known safety issues'

Residents left homeless by Dagenham tower block fire slam 'utter failure' amid building's 'known safety issues'
Nine children were taken to hospital

Nine children in hospital after 'chlorine leak' at London swimming pool

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William

Royal reunion on the cards as Harry and William expected to be in New York at the same time
Will and Kate in Paris (2017)

Will and Kate share sweet message of support for GB athletes competing in Paris Paralympics
Sven-Goran Eriksson

'A true gentleman': 'Golden Generation' stars lead tributes as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit