Small family farms could pay up to 159% of profits in inheritance tax following budget, landowners' group claims

12 November 2024, 00:23 | Updated: 12 November 2024, 00:57

Agricultural workers and farmers demonstrate with a tractor outside the Houses of Parliament
The Country Land and Business Association has contested claims by ministers that a majority of farms will not feel the impact of the inheritance tax changes. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Small family farms could pay up to 159% of their profits in inheritance tax following changes at the Budget, according to analysis by a landowners' group.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has contested claims by ministers that a majority of farms will not feel the impact of the inheritance tax changes laid out by Rachel Reeves.

Inheritance tax relief allows farmers to pass on their land and property tax-free to their families, either within their lifetimes or in their will.

But at the Budget, the Chancellor announced the 100% relief for family farms would be limited to only the first £1 million of combined agricultural and business property.

For anything above that, landowners will pay a 20% tax rate, rather than the standard 40% rate of inheritance tax (IHT) applied to other land and property.

The move has led to uproar among farmers and unions, who claim it will have a devastating impact on the future of farm businesses, forcing many to sell land and reduce their business viability.

Many farmers are furious at the changes made to Inheritance tax
Many farmers are furious at the changes made to Inheritance tax. Picture: Alamy

Ministers have insisted that only around a quarter of farmers - the largest landowners - will be affected.

However, analysis by the CLA suggests a "typical" arable farm of 200 acres (80 hectares), making a profit of £27,300, would face an IHT liability of £435,000.

The farm would have to allocate 159% of its profit each year to cover the tax bill, if spread over 10 years, and may lead those inheriting the land to sell as much as 20% of their farmland, the CLA said.

Defra's own figures suggest the average English farm size is 88 hectares, but this varies across different regions of the country, suggesting the CLA's analysis may have more relevance to places such as the North East, where farms are on average larger.

Read more: Premier League ref David Coote suspended after 'launching X-rated rant against Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp'

Read more: Man cries ‘it’s the end of my life’ after being fatally stabbed in London market ‘machete’ attack

The CLA's calculations build upon warnings from the National Farmers Union, which has estimated that 75% of food production in the UK could be within the scope of Ms Reeves' changes.

The union said this is because the £1 million threshold for IHT relief for farms will be combined with business property relief once the changes take place.

At the moment, farmers can claim the two types of tax relief separately.

Gavin Lane, the CLA's deputy president, said the Government either "isn't being honest with the public about the true impact of these reforms, or they don't understand the nature of rural businesses".

He added: "I'd like to believe it is the latter and that they are prepared to listen to our input rather than continually trying to dismiss it.

"While they frame this as a tax on the wealthy, the reality is that ordinary family farms will be hit just as hard.

"Asking farms to use their income to pay a huge capital tax bill over 10 years, if indeed it is possible, will threaten the future of investment and the viability of the business."

Asked about the impact of the reforms, a No 10 spokeswoman said: "It remains the case that the vast majority of farmers won't be impacted by the change, and it remains the case that currently, 40% of agricultural property relief has been going to the 7% of the wealthiest claimants, which isn't sustainable."

Government estimates suggest some 500 claims each year will be impacted by the IHT relief reform.

The NFU is planning a "mass lobby" event in central London on November 19 to press MPs about the changes.

Downing Street acknowledged there was "a high degree of strength of feeling" about the matter, and urged farmers to consider Treasury analysis which said the vast majority of their number will not be impacted.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci thinks Donald Trump is going to 'give Putin what he wants' on Ukraine

Esther Rantzen has been praised for her campaign work on assisted dying

Esther Rantzen praised by MP for 'fighting for the future of people who are terminally ill'

UK Business And Economy 2024

Farmers may never forgive Labour for changes to inheritance tax rules on agricultural land, Tory Party claims

World Premiere Of "Good Mourning"- Arrivals

Megan Fox announces she is expecting first child with Machine Gun Kelly as she debuts baby bump

A police tent at the spot where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found after being poisoned with Novichok

Former Chief Medical Officer had 'nightmares' over someone picking up discarded Novichok after poisonings

A damaged tram in Amsterdam as the city continues to face tensions following violence last week

Violence reignites in Amsterdam as tram set on fire days on from 'anti-Semitic attacks'

Justin Welby’s position at the Church of England has been described as ‘untenable’

Petition calling for Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to resign over abuse 'failures' reaches over 5,000 signatures

The Taurid meteor shower to peak across the UK.

Taurid meteor shower set to peak across UK: How and when to watch

Three people were found with injuries and Hilkiah McLeggan was pronounced dead at the scene

Man, 66, charged with murder following fatal stabbing in south London

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full line-up confirmed with days to go until new series

I'm A Celeb 2024 line-up confirmed: Full list of stars entering the jungle including Coleen Rooney and Tulisa

Gary Lineker is to leave Match Of The Day after 25 years

Gary Lineker 'to leave Match of the Day' at the end of the football season

Former choirmaster and teacher David Pickthall

Former teacher jailed for dozens of child sex offences spanning 40 years

Footage showed the pair tumble down the flight of stairs before Kanjo grips the woman’s necklaces

WATCH: Moment Syrian asylum seeker pushes 91-year-old down stairs after violent mugging

Justin Welby’s position at the Church of England has been described as ‘untenable’

Bishop leads calls for Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to resign over 'failures' to stop abuse

Karam Kanjo, 26, was captured on CCTV assaulting the elderly woman

Fury in Sweden after Syrian asylum seeker pushes 91-year-old down stairs after violently mugging her

Andy Leek

Dexys Midnight Runners star Andy Leek dies aged 66 - just days after wedding

Latest News

See more Latest News

Officers were called to reports of a number of people stabbed at East Street Market in Walworth on Sunday

Man cries ‘it’s the end of my life’ after being fatally stabbed in London market ‘machete’ attack
Harry has paid tribute to veterans

Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to 'fellow veterans' in rare statement to mark Armistice Day
Klopp with David Coote at a Liverpool v Burnley game in 2020

Premier League ref David Coote suspended after 'launching X-rated rant against Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp'
Oxford Street Security In London

'I was held at knifepoint': One in six shopworkers assaulted by customers

A bride was left devastated after only five guests attended her wedding despite her sending invitations to 75 people

Bride left devastated after no one turns up to her wedding

The 'skip forward' voyage will last up to four years.

Cruise company offers four-year 'skip forward' voyage for Americans to avoid Donald Trump's presidency
Derriford Hospital

Pensioner, 87, dies after being blown off her feet by helicopter after hospital visit

The identity of the fan who mocked the death of George Baldock has been revealed

Sheffield Wednesday fan who mocked death of George Baldock named as police launch probe

Patrick Ruane encouraged violence towards Prof Sir Chris Whitty

Covid denier jailed for five years after suggesting ‘whacking’ Chris Whitty with a rounders bat
Justin Welby’s position at the Church of England has been described as ‘untenable’ by a senior member of the church

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby under growing pressure to resign over Church abuse scandal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Duchess Sophie made a sweet gesture to Princess Kate at the end of the Remembrance Day service

Duchess Sophie's tender gesture to Kate as pair appear on Cenotaph balcony in royal return to duties
King Charles leads two-minute silence as he joins 10,000 veterans for Remembrance Day services

King Charles leads nation in two-minute silence as he joins 10,000 veterans at Cenotaph for Remembrance Day service
Prince Andrew under mounting pressure to reveal mystery financier who helped avoid Royal Lodge eviction

Prince Andrew under mounting pressure to reveal mystery financier who helped him dodge Royal Lodge eviction

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News