Inmate Posts Photos Of Prison Food And Says He'd 'Rather Starve'

The prisoner took pictures of his meals at HMP Risley. Picture: MEN

A prisoner has complained about the food given to him in jail, saying it's "worse than dog food".

The inmate from HMP Risley in Warrington insisted he'd "rather starve than eat it".

The prison service says it is investigating the pictures and that inmates using a mobile phone can face extra time behind bars.

Nick Ferrari suggested that there would be many people living on Universal Credit who would be quite happy to be served up food like this free of charge.

The stew and chips option given to prisoners. Picture: MEN

A naked chicken burger. Picture: MEN

Another of the meals photographed by the prisoner. Picture: MEN

Pizza with chips and beans. Picture: MEN

The last report on HMP Risley was in 2016 and said: "There was a reasonable choice of meals and the food we sampled was good.

"Lunch and dinner were selected from a four-week rolling menu with a reasonable variety of healthy options, including portions of fruit and vegetables every day.

"The quality of food that we sampled was reasonable but, in our survey, only a quarter of respondents said that the food was good."