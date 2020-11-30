Inquest to rule if illegal levels of air pollution killed London schoolgirl

30 November 2020, 11:33

Ella Kissi-Debrah died from an asthma attack in 2013
Ella Kissi-Debrah died from an asthma attack in 2013. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A landmark inquest is to rule whether illegal levels of air pollution caused the death of a nine-year-old girl in south London.

A coroner will rule whether toxic levels of nitrogen dioxide from the South Circular road led to the asthma attack that killed Ella Kissi-Debrah in 2013.

Her mother, Rosamund, has fought for years for an inquest to assess the role of air pollution from the traffic in her daughter's death.

If it is found that the air pollution was a causative factor in Ella's death, it will make legal history as the first case which identifies pollution as a cause of death in the UK.

Ella's case is thought to be the first case of its kind in the world.

Rosamund Kissi-Debrah said she had to "fight" for an inquest
Rosamund Kissi-Debrah said she had to "fight" for an inquest. Picture: PA

The inquest, which begins on Monday, was granted after lawyers for the family presented new evidence that linked Ella's form of asthma and death with the traffic on London’s South Circular near her home in Lewisham, south-east London.

They also showed that her death coincided with one of the worst surges of air pollution in her local area.

The inner south London district coroner will on Monday examine possible failings by government bodies to take necessary steps to reduce air pollution and to provide public information about the risks it poses.

They will also examine the extent to which this impacted upon Ella's death.

Read more: Air pollution spikes trigger 'hundreds of extra heart attacks, strokes and asthma attacks'

Read more: Thousands of Covid-19 deaths could be linked to air pollution

Rosamund Kissi-Debrah speaking outside the High Court in central London, after judges ruled that a fresh inquest will be held
Rosamund Kissi-Debrah speaking outside the High Court in central London, after judges ruled that a fresh inquest will be held. Picture: PA

Speaking before the hearing, Rosamund Kissi-Debrah told the Guardian: “It’s coming up to eight years since Ella passed and it’s been a long, hard fight to get this inquest, with challenges along the way.

"What I want is justice for Ella, and for her to have on her death certificate the true cause of why she died.”

The first inquest in 2014 made no mention of air pollution, and the coroner instead ruled Ella had died of acute respiratory failure caused by severe asthma.

However, the verdict was quashed in 2019 and a new inquest ordered following new evidence from the family was presented to the Attorney General.

The new evidence used mapping from Professor Sir Stephen Holgate, one of the UK’s leading experts on air pollution, to show how Ella's admissions to hospital coincided with spikes in air pollution levels around her home.

His report concluded: “The dramatic worsening of her asthma in relation to air pollution episodes would go a long way to explain the timing of her exacerbations across her last four years.

"There is a real prospect that without unlawful levels of air pollution, Ella would not have died.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emissions

Court orders 33 European nations to respond to climate change complaint
Medical workers at a site for coronavirus testing in Vienna

Expert warns too early to relax restrictions despite flatter virus curve in EU
Beavers have constructed the first dam on Exmoor in over 400 years

Beavers build first Exmoor dam in over 400 years after rewilding scheme
Kaavan the elephant

‘World’s loneliest elephant’ ready to fly to new home

A brightly burning meteor over Japan

Brightly burning meteor seen across wide areas of Japan

President-elect Joe Biden

Joe Biden suffers hairline fractures in foot while playing with dog

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sir Philip Green's retail empire Arcadia faces administration

What shops are in the Arcadia group? Possible store closure list
Self-employment grant: The third system has been launched on November 30

How to apply for government self-employment grant and who is eligible
A coronavirus tier and alert system will be put back in place in England after lockdown

Coronavirus: New tier 1, 2 and 3 rules after England lockdown

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien reacts to Culture Secretary's concerns over The Crown

James O'Brien reacts to Culture Secretary's concerns over The Crown
Caller paints 'chilling' picture of post-Brexit countryside to James O'Brien

Caller paints 'chilling' picture of post-Brexit countryside to James O'Brien
'I haven't had a Covid test since March': NHS nurse shocks Rachel Johnson

'I haven't had a Covid test since March': NHS nurse shocks Rachel Johnson
'UK could face no Brexit trade deal as deadline looms,' admits Eustice

'UK could face no Brexit trade deal this year as deadline looms,' admits Eustice
Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans tells LBC why he is challenging PM's tier system

Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans tells LBC why he is challenging PM's tier system
Public must demand transparency in lockdown regulations, Maajid Nawaz insists

Public must demand transparency in lockdown regulations, Maajid Nawaz insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London