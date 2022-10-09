Inside the plans for the King’s coronation including short ceremony and guest list cut by thousands

9 October 2022, 11:02

King Charles inauguration
King Charles inauguration. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

King Charles’ coronation will scale back on extravagance to reflect the cost of living crisis.

The last time Britain held a coronation ceremony was 70 years ago when the Queen was crowned on June 2, 1953, at the age of 27.

Before that her father’s coronation took place in 1937.

But is has been reported than the King’s will be ‘more modern’ with a shorter ceremony, smaller audience and less expensive than the Queen’s.

The source was quoted in the Daily Mirror saying: “The King is very aware of the struggles felt by modern Britons so will see his wishes carried through that although his coronation ceremony should stay right and true to the long-held traditions of the past, it should also be representative of a monarchy in a modern world.

“The King has long been an advocate of a streamlined of slimmed-down monarchy and this project could certainly be said to fit with his vision,” they continued.

It was reported that the king was expected to be crowned at a ceremony in Westminster Abbey on June 3.

This would be almost 70 years to the day after his mother was crowed and nine months after her death.

The king will be 74 when he is crowned, making him the oldest monarch in British history.

Before him King William IV was 64 when he took the crown in 1890.

This week Jacob Rees-Mogg defended a bank holiday on the day of the coronation, saying that it wouldn’t impact economic growth.

In initial blueprints for the day, it has been revealed the King’s ceremony will last just one hour compared to the Queen’s which was the first televised coronation and lasted just over three.

It has also been suggested that the guest list will be slashed from 8,000 people to just 2,000 and they will be allowed a more relaxed dress code of suits instead of ceremonial gowns.

