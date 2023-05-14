Inside West Ham's former stadium demolished to create 842 flats worth £340million

Pictures reveal the transformation of West Ham's former stadium Upton Park into 842 flats worth around £340million. Picture: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/london/ / Getty

By Chris Samuel

Pictures reveal the transformation of West Ham's former stadium Upton Park, which has been converted into 842 flats worth in the region of £340million.

The Premier League side took to the pitch at the Boleyn ground for the last time in 2016, signing off on their 112 years at the ground with a 3-2 win over Manchester United.

But the Hammers decided to move from the East End to Stratford, signing a 99-year lease on the Olympic venue, the London Stadium, on 22 March 2013.

After the move, the stadium was sold to property developers for a reported £38million.

It has since been converted into 842 stunning flats called Upton Gardens.

Read more: Alastair Campbell says Labour right to consider handing 16 and 17-year-olds vote despite bias fears

Read more: Deaths reported as extreme cyclone strikes coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar sparking scramble for shelter

Prices for the properties vary with one-bed flats listed at £350,000 while two-bed maisonettes are valued at least £486,000.

842 flats have been built on the site of the old ground. Picture: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/london/

Some of the flats have stunning views of east London. Picture: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/london/

A sense of site's history and importance to West Ham has been preserved, with "bubbles" made the theme for the entire public realm, inspired by stadium anthem “Forever Blowing Bubbles”.

It also features other Hammers-inspired details, including public seating based on Upton Park's old East Stand colonnade as well as statuettes placed around the development, and an open space where the old centre circle was.

Residents will have a concierge service and access to gym and there were also plans for cafe and a library.

Outside space at one of the new flats. Picture: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/london/

The flats are thought to be worth in the region of £340m in total. Picture: Alamy

Prices for the properties vary with one-bed flats listed at £350,000 while two-bed maisonettes are valued at least £486,000. Picture: Alamy

The old stadium played host to a number of historic moments in the club's history, including the Hammers' European Cup Winners' Cup semi-final victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in 1976, a win over Aston Villa in the quarter-final of the FA Cup in 1980 and an acrobatic scissor kick goal by Paolo Di Canio in Wimbledon in 2000 - regarded as one of the Premier League's greatest ever goals.

The Boleyn Ground during its demolition, January 5, 2017. Picture: Getty

Charlton Athletic also used the stadium in the early 1990s during redevelopment of The Valley following the Bradford City Stadium fire.

The demolition of the stadium was carried out partly by builders also as part of a film, which used it as a set for the 2018 thriller Final Score, starring James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan and Dave Bautista.