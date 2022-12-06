Instant Karma as cyclist runs red light in front of police car - but police face criticism for 'doing 58 in a 20'

By Asher McShane

A cyclist was given a dose of instant karma after running a red light while a police car was waiting at the junction.

Surrey Police’s road policing unit shared footage of the moment a cyclist rode through the red, right in front of a car from Surrey Police’s Vanguard Road Safety team.

Surrey Police Tweeted: “Whilst on enquiries last night in Fulwell, near Twickenham, a cyclist thought it was a good idea to contravene a red traffic light - right in front of the VanguardRST. Cyclist stopped and reported for the offence.”

Police sped up to stop the cyclist after he ran a red light. Picture: Surrey Police

But the footage sparked a row with cyclists accusing police of a response that was not “proportionate” after the police car travelled at 58MPH in a 20zone in order to catch up.

One person commented on the clip: ”I don’t think going 58mph in a 20mph zone is proportionate in this instance. PLAN - Proportionate: highly unlikely; Legal: probably yes; Accountable - who did this?; Necessary - absolutely not. Waiting and then going 15mph above the speed limit thereafter would’ve been sufficient.”

Another said: “Almost 60mph in a built up area to catch a cyclist. Proportionate, and safe?”

A third posted: “I'm no fan of cyclists, but nearly 60mph in a 20 limit in a 2 tonne vehicle to catch him. You can't even give him a ticket and 3 points. Disproportionate response and a far greater danger to others than the cyclist jumping the light.”

But other people defended the actions of police. One said: “If the cyclist could be identified by means of an index plate like a car, maybe they would have stayed put…. But they ain’t. Perfectly proportional and justifiable.”

Another said: “WELL DONE, hopefully they will learn what RED means and tell all their mates,NO EXCUSES,red means stop.”