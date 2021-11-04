Breaking News

Eco mob block Parliament Square in latest rush-hour protest

4 November 2021, 09:06 | Updated: 4 November 2021, 09:55

By Sophie Barnett

Around 50 protesters from Insulate Britain have blocked traffic outside Parliament in central London, risking jail-time as they continue to defy a number of injunctions against them.

Insulate Britain held its latest protest at Parliament Square on Thursday morning, demanding urgent action from the government to insulate the country's homes.

Most of the protesters - believed to be around 50 in total - glued themselves to the tarmac, shortly after 9am.

There were two groups of protesters, with one blocking traffic between the Houses of Parliament and Parliament Square, and the other to the north of Westminster Bridge.

The Met Police were quickly on scene and reportedly accused a number of protesters of "littering" because of their discarded superglue bottles.

They have also been filmed taking banners out of protesters hands.

One onlooker claimed that a man stood on an activists hand - which was glued down - as he walked past the protest.

"This is a peaceful, non-violent protest," the onlooker told LBC.

"A gentleman down there just stamped on an elderly ladies hand.

"The police are doing nothing - and that is blatant assault. That was physical assault by a gentleman down there.

"These are non-violent protesters, purely highlighting government inaction and the 8,500 deaths from fuel poverty every year.

"He actually asked her if her hand was glued to the floor and stamped on it. That is disgusting."

The protest follows a number of nationwide disruptions earlier this week, where activists targeted roads in Birmingham, London and Manchester.

The demonstration comes as an LBC exclusive has revealed the price of policing Insulate Britain protests around London.

Figures obtained by LBC show the demonstrations cost the Metropolitan Police nearly £2m in the first four weeks of the group's activity.

Court documents last week said just the first three days of Insulate Britain protests had an "economic cost" of almost £900,000.

Andy Trotter, former Deputy Assistant Commissioner at the Metropolitan Police and former Chief Constable of the British Transport Police, said it's a "shocking use of public money that could easily have been used for something better".

This story is being updated

