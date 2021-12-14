Second group of Insulate Britain activists could face jail for disruptive M25 protests

14 December 2021, 06:32 | Updated: 14 December 2021, 07:23

Insulate Britain members are due in the High Court on Tuesday.
Insulate Britain members are due in the High Court on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Another group of Insulate Britain activists could face jail for allegedly breaching injunctions aimed at blocking their climate change protests.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nine people are due to face contempt of court proceedings at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday, less than a month after a judge jailed protesters for causing travel chaos on the M25.

The nine due in court are Dr Ben Buse, Ruth Jarman, Biff Whipster, Dr Diana Warner, Paul Sheeky, Richard Ramsden, Stephen Gower, Steven Pritchard and the Rev Sue Parfitt.

Dr Buse was among the previous nine activists to receive prison sentences of between three and six months back in November.

He received one of the larger sentences of four months for breaching High Court injunctions, with all members ordered to pay £5,000 in costs.

One protester - Ben Taylor - was given six months for his statement to the judge.

Read more: Insulate Britain protester on hunger strike moved to hospital wing of prison

Read more: Tougher punishments target Insulate Britain protesters using 'guerrilla' tactics

Mr Taylor told the High Court in November that if he was "not put in prison" for breaching an injunction banning disruptive protests on the nation's roads, he will "go and block the motorway at the earliest opportunity and will continue to do so until the Government makes a meaningful statement and acts on it".

They were handed their sentences on November 17 and will all spend Christmas behind bars.

Insulate Britain said a further 17 members of the group face being summoned to court at later dates, after they breached numerous injunctions on the country's roads in September and October.

Read more: Eco mob Insulate Britain cost Met police £2m in just four weeks

Their protests around London cost the Met Police nearly £2m in the first four weeks of the group's activity.

Figures obtained by LBC show the cost soared to £1,961,616.44 from 13th September, the first time the group blocked a road on the M25, and the 10th October, four weeks later.

The group has disrupted traffic on the M25, as well was on other roads in London, Dover, Birmingham and Manchester.

They've caused fury among motorists who have been held up by their demonstrations, with videos showing angry drivers dragging them out of the roads and ripping posters from their hands.

Read more: Moment eco activists are sprayed with ink as they block roads again

A number of High Court injunctions against the group's road blockades have been granted to Transport for London and National Highways to prevent their disruptive protests.

Those who breach the injunctions could be found in contempt of court and face a maximum penalty of two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

The hearing before Lord Justice Dingemans and Mr Justice Johnson is due to start at 10.30am on Tuesday.

It comes as jailed Insulate Britain protester Emma Smart ends her hunger strike after 26 days without food.

She had been moved to the hospital wing at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, at the end of last month, 13 days into the hunger strike.

The 44-year-old, from Weymouth in Dorset, said she decided to end her protest on Sunday after receiving a letter from her local MP, Conservative Richard Drax.

She was jailed for four months on November 17 for breaching an injunction and immediately vowed to stop eating until the Government moves to insulate homes.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The PM is triggering Plan B measures in a bid to tackle rising cases of the Omicron variant.

PM faces rebellion from 70 Tory MPs over Covid Plan B measures

The needle-free vaccine would target new variants

New needle-free Covid vaccine being trialled in UK

The Met Police have released an image of a man they would like to identify following the sexual assault of a young girl in North Finchley.

Manhunt after girl, 11, snatched from London bus stop and sexually assaulted

Nicola Payne went missing 30 years ago.

Family of Nicola Payne who disappeared 3 decades ago say her case is more relevant than ever
The Deputy Prime Minister told Nick Ferrari about his plans to overhaul human rights laws to prevent "abuses of the system"

Raab: New Human Rights reforms will 'strengthen British rights' with 'common sense'

Boris Johnson has issued an appeal to members of the public to step forward to assist the Covid booster jab programme

PM appeals for 'tens of thousands' of volunteers to help Covid booster jab roll out

The Prime Minister looks certain to be hit by the biggest Tory rebellion in a House of Commons vote since he became Conservative leader

Analysis: Tory rebellion over Covid restrictions is political gold-dust for Labour

A man received up to 10 Covid jabs in a day, it has been reported

'Unbelievably selfish' man gets Covid vaccine 'up to 10 times in one day'

All adults are able to get the Covid booster jabs.

Huge demand for Covid boosters as all adults in England become eligible

Sir Keir said he will back Plan B measures

Starmer: Labour will vote for Plan B as it's 'our patriotic duty'

Harry Dunn was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike outside US military base RAF Croughton

Anne Sacoolas to face UK court charged with Harry Dunn's death by dangerous driving

Covid passports for large venues will be mandatory from Wednesday

Covid passes: Health Secretary confirms three jabs will be needed to be 'fully vaccinated'

Sajid Javid said experts believe 200,000 infections a day are happening as Omicron spreads

'No Covid variant has spread this fast': Fears Omicron helping infect 200,000 people daily

There have been problems with the supply of lateral flow tests, which are supposed to be freely available

Covid-19: Where can I order a lateral flow test?

Boris Johnson has said he 'broke no rules' over the 'thing with the Zoom call'

Boris quiz: PM insists 'I certainly broke no rules' over 'the thing with the Zoom call'

The Karin Hoej capsized after the collision in the early hours of Monday

One dead and one missing after freight ships collide off coast of Sweden

Latest News

See more Latest News

Midwest Tornadoes

US inspectors launch probe into Amazon warehouse collapse during tornado
George Floyd Officer Trial

Ex-US police officer Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
The front steps of a house which are all that remains after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Kentucky

Thousands without heat or water after tornadoes kill dozens in US
People register for a Covid-19 vaccination in Soweto

South African president ‘reiterates vaccine call’ as he self-isolates with Covid
Divers work on the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej following the collision

One dead, one missing after cargo ship collision off Sweden

People protest in Khartoum in Sudan

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos

Swiss drop case linked to Saudi funds for ex-Spanish king

Firefighters and rescuers search for survivors following the explosion

Death toll rises to seven in Sicily gas leak blast

Boris Johnson during a visit to the Stow Health Vaccination centre in central London.

At least one person has died with Omicron, PM confirms

Democracy advocate Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong tycoon jailed over Tiananmen vigil

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari loved this call

Listeners loved this blind caller and his talking microwave which left Nick laughing
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Omicron will get through the UK population pretty quickly' JCVI member warns
Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge
Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses
Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'

Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'
Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules
'Shut up the lot of you!': Caller stands in support of Boris Johnson

'Shut up the lot of you!': Caller stands in support of Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police