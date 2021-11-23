Insulate Britain: Police ask anyone who missed GP appointment or work to come forward

Essex Police wants anyone affected by Insulate Britain to come forward. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

People who missed medical appointments, work or significant events because of Insulate Britain protests have been asked to come forward.

The eco activists have spent weeks wreaking misery on motorists by blocking major roads.

Their demonstrations have left officers literally peeling their glued-down supporters from the highway and enraged drivers dragging them off the tarmac.

The group demands all of Britain's homes get insulated by the end of the decade.

Now, Essex Police – which said it has arrested 94 people in relation to the disruption in the area the force covers - has asked for anybody who was delayed to come forward.

Its detectives are looking into five mornings of disruption on the M25 and M11 in Essex, as well as the feeder roads, on September 13, September 17, September 30, October 13 and October 29.

The force said it is working towards prosecutions and it asked anyone who it has not spoken to come forward if they missed medical plans, work or "anything significant".

Police said this does not include people who were simply caught up in congestion caused by the disruption.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Arnold, who leads the Essex Police investigation, said: "We are aware these incidents have caused a significant amount of disruption to motorists and many people have been significantly inconvenienced by them.

"Our complex investigations are progressing and we would now like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to us but believes they have been inconvenienced by the disruption."

Insulate Britain's disruption has led to stories of people missing important medical appointments or life events as they got stuck in traffic.

"I know a substantial number of people will have been simply delayed by the disruption but specifically I would like to hear from anyone who could not attend medical appointments, could not attend planned work and therefore missed out on payment, missed, or were severely delayed, attending any significant life events," DS Arnold said.

"Coming forward will help us progress our investigations and help ensure we can keep the county's roads moving freely in future."

Anyone who was "significantly inconvenienced" on the five dates should email operation.lilac@essex.police.uk