Insulate Britain: Police ask anyone who missed GP appointment or work to come forward

23 November 2021, 21:15

Essex Police wants anyone affected by Insulate Britain to come forward
Essex Police wants anyone affected by Insulate Britain to come forward. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

People who missed medical appointments, work or significant events because of Insulate Britain protests have been asked to come forward.

The eco activists have spent weeks wreaking misery on motorists by blocking major roads.

Their demonstrations have left officers literally peeling their glued-down supporters from the highway and enraged drivers dragging them off the tarmac.

The group demands all of Britain's homes get insulated by the end of the decade.

Now, Essex Police – which said it has arrested 94 people in relation to the disruption in the area the force covers - has asked for anybody who was delayed to come forward.

Its detectives are looking into five mornings of disruption on the M25 and M11 in Essex, as well as the feeder roads, on September 13, September 17, September 30, October 13 and October 29.

Read more: Fundraising page set up to help jailed Insulate Britain protester pay his rent

Read more: Hundreds of activists block major bridge in London to protest jailing of M25 eco mob

The force said it is working towards prosecutions and it asked anyone who it has not spoken to come forward if they missed medical plans, work or "anything significant".

Police said this does not include people who were simply caught up in congestion caused by the disruption.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Arnold, who leads the Essex Police investigation, said: "We are aware these incidents have caused a significant amount of disruption to motorists and many people have been significantly inconvenienced by them.

"Our complex investigations are progressing and we would now like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to us but believes they have been inconvenienced by the disruption."

Insulate Britain's disruption has led to stories of people missing important medical appointments or life events as they got stuck in traffic.

"I know a substantial number of people will have been simply delayed by the disruption but specifically I would like to hear from anyone who could not attend medical appointments, could not attend planned work and therefore missed out on payment, missed, or were severely delayed, attending any significant life events," DS Arnold said.

"Coming forward will help us progress our investigations and help ensure we can keep the county's roads moving freely in future."

Anyone who was "significantly inconvenienced" on the five dates should email operation.lilac@essex.police.uk

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The new vaccine could help people with weaker immune systems

New T-cell Covid vaccine 'gives better immune response than current jabs'

A body has been found during the search for missing 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne

Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Murder probe after body found in search for missing 18-year-old

Scotland Yard will be reviewing around 300 allegations of sexual misconduct and domestic abuse by its officers.

Met looks into hundreds of sexual misconduct and abuse claims against its officers

Rudy Guede was jailed over Meredith Kercher's murder

Rudy Guede: Only person convicted for Meredith Kercher's murder freed

Jeremy Cobryn said he would use the settlement to support charities close to his heart

Tory to pay Jeremy Corbyn 'substantial damages' over Liverpool bomb tweet

Greater Manchester Police headquarters

Paedophile detective admits making child sex images after cops' undercover sting

Nicola Sturgeon has "vowed to pressure", writes Gina Davidson.

Analysis: Sturgeon bows to pressure from businesses over extending vaccine passports

France and Germany were among the countries to reject the AstraZeneca vaccine

Europe's rejection of AstraZeneca vaccine 'behind high rates of hospitalisation'

Number 10 denied that Mr Johnson was suffering from ill health or stress

Downing Street defends PM's rambling 'Peppa Pig' speech to business leaders

Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for the to the public to help them locate 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

Search for teen, 18, who vanished on way to meet friends in Plymouth three days ago

Covid passports in Scotland will not be extended to other venues, the First Minister has confirmed.

Vaccine passports will not be extended to more venues in Scotland

Government advise on lateral flow testing has changed

Christmas shoppers should take Covid test before hitting the high street, Govt says

The Met Office is warning of high winds ahead of the weekend.

Weather warning: Brutal storm to batter UK with 80mph winds this weekend

Weather

Oliver Rock was jailed last week

Fundraising page set up to help jailed Insulate Britain protester pay his rent

Baymont Inn & Suites in Helen, Georgia.

Grandmother and sobbing granddaughter kicked out of hotel over 'bad review'

Corrupt DS Ridgwell, claimed the group of young men attempted to rob him

Fourth member of Stockwell Six clears name almost 50 years on

Latest News

See more Latest News

A mass was held for Sir David Amess today

Boris Johnson leads tributes to Sir David Amess after requiem mass in Westminster
Black Friday deals might not be all they seem, according to the research

Most Black Friday deals 'same price or cheaper' in the six months beforehand
The documentary looked at the princes' relationship with the media.

Royal Family blasts ‘unfounded claims’ in BBC documentary about William and Harry’s rift
Gavin Burrows told the BBC there had been a "ruthless" culture in parts of the media in the early 2000s

Private investigator apologises for targeting Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy
The Government is set to decide on an extension to the scheme.

'Christmas nightmare': Scottish Government to decide on vaccine passport extension
Emergency services attended the scene in western Bulgaria

Children among 45 killed in west Bulgaria bus fire

A stark new flood warning has been issued

Winter warning: Be ready to pack medicine if you're at risk of flooding, expert says
Nasa is testing out a planetary defence idea

Nasa practises smashing spacecraft into asteroid to throw it off course and save Earth
Boris Johnson's social care plan passed despite fears of a Tory revolt

MPs back controversial social care reforms despite Tory rebellion
Azeem Rafiq's revelations have outraged cricket fans

Azeem Rafiq: Dozens use Yorkshire's new cricket racism hotline in first week

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom

Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom
Eddie Mair caller takes aim at Boris Johnson

'The man is a clown': Eddie Mair caller takes aim at Boris Johnson
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

The uncle of Dawn Ashworth says Pitchfork should have been handed a whole life sentence

Uncle of Pitchfork victim says Parole Board put kids 'at risk' by releasing killer
Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech

Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech
Social care system: 'It needs more funds. It needs radical reform'

Social care system: 'It needs more funds. It needs radical reform'
Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'scratch the surface' of saga

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'just scratch the surface' of saga
Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch again

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police