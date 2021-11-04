Irate pedestrian 'stamps' on elderly Insulate Britain activist's hand during protest

4 November 2021, 11:06

By Sophie Barnett

An Insulate Britain protester told LBC of her "shock" today claiming a passer-by "stamped" on her glued down hand during a demonstration outside Parliament.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marguerite, a female protester from Insulate Britain, said she was "stamped on" by a man who was walking past the protest on Thursday morning.

The eco group have been protesting between the Houses of Parliament and Parliament Square since around 9am - with traffic gridlocked in and around the area.

Marguerite told LBC she was "shocked" when the man assaulted her.

"He just said to me 'are you glued on' and then he just stamped on my hand," she explained.

"I mean it is shocking that people will do that sort of thing."

She was not left with any injuries following the incident, but said it is the shock which has upset her.

Read more: Eco mob Insulate Britain cost Met police £2m in just four weeks

"I think it's awful," she said of the man who allegedly assaulted her.

"You can have an opinion but you don't have to hurt somebody to express it."

Marguerite said the police were made aware of the assault, but claims they they were busy managing the protest to get involved.

She told LBC it is "worrying" that some people will go to those lengths to share their frustration towards the group.

Marguerite is one of around 50 protesters taking a stance outside Parliament today.

Read more: Eco protesters go nationwide as they target three major cities during rush-hour

They have split into two groups - one is blocking traffic between the Houses of Parliament and Parliament Square, and the other has glued down to the north of Westminster Bridge.

The Metropolitan Police are in attendance on what is believed to be the group's 18th day of protesting.

The latest protest follows recent demonstrations in Manchester and Birmingham, after the group took their campaign nationwide.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Molnupiravir has been found to be safe and effective by UK regulators

'Game-changing' anti-viral pill treatment for Covid approved on 'historic day' for UK

Schools in Hertfordshire are being asked to reintroduce face masks

Hertfordshire schools told to reintroduce face masks as Covid cases surge

Breaking
Jacob Rees-Mogg announced the change in the Commons today

Government makes U-turn over anti-sleaze rules for MPs amid major backlash

Nick repeatedly asked the Business Secretary about Boris Johnson's private jet

'You're dodging the question': Minister swerves grilling about PM's private jet five times

Insulate Britain have brought Parliament Square to a standstill.

Eco mob block Parliament Square in latest rush-hour protest

Teenagers are offered a vaccination against HPV, which is linked to the development of cancers including cervical cancer, between the ages of 12 and 13

'The power of science': HPV vaccines caused 'incredible' drop in cervical cancer rates

Boris Johnson has been criticised for flying a private jet from COP26 to London for a dinner.

Boris Johnson took private plane back to London from COP26 climate summit

Exclusive
Police have had to repeatedly respond to Insulate Britain's disruption

Eco mob Insulate Britain cost Met police £2m in just four weeks

Cleo Smith was found in a locked house in Western Australia.

'We've got her': Emotional audio of police rescue of Australian girl Cleo Smith released

The latest John Lewis Christmas advert will be released today.

John Lewis 2021 Christmas ad sees Nathan, 14, teach an alien festive traditions

Angela Richardson said she was 'aware that my job was at risk'.

Tory MP loses her job after abstaining on Owen Paterson vote

The toll of the pandemic was laid bare in a global study.

28 million 'extra years of life' lost in 2020 due to Covid

Loyalists clashed with police following a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol in Belfast.

Police attacked in Belfast following anti-NI protocol Brexit protest

The UK government has said 'the end is in sight' for coal following the latest COP26 agreement.

COP26: UK claims 'end is in sight' for coal as countries commit to abandoning fossil fuel

Owen Paterson has avoided suspension following Boris Johnson's intervention.

'It reeks of corruption': Enraged MPs attack Tories as Owen Paterson avoids suspension

Former England batter Gary Ballance has admitted using "a racial slur" against former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq

Gary Ballance admits using 'racial slur' against Azeem Rafiq

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cleo Smith was rescued after going missing for 18 days

Man charged over abduction of Cleo Smith, 4, in Western Australia
Prince Andrew is facing a lawsuit trial

Prince Andrew to face US trial from September 2022

Eyes now turn to finance ministers

Cop26 analysis: Attention turns to getting trillions invested in going green
A formal complaint was made by Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla after their daughter Amal failed to get a place at Little Scholars Day Nursery

Nursery accused of favouring "white-sounding names" ordered to take action
The zone has been imposed across Britain

Bird flu protection zone declared across Britain

Face-to-face learning will continue in the winter months.

'No plans whatsoever' for schools to close again due to Covid
Tensions continue to rise between the UK and France over fishing sanctions.

British trawler freed as France backs down in Brexit fishing row
Labour members' and supporters' data has been hit by a "cyber incident"

'Cyber attack' leaves Labour scrambling as it hits members' and supporters' data
Italian and Croatian wine makers are set to go to court in a battle over the name Prosecco

EU wine fight: Italy's Prosecco declares war on Croatia's Prosek drink
The Picton portrait has been removed

British Waterloo 'hero' portrait removed and replaced over slave abuse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Kwasi Kwartenh

Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs
MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims
Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension
Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'
Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'
LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin
LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

Nick Ferrari grills Environment Secretary George Eustice

'What have 25 COPs done before COP26? Clearly nothing'

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns
LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26

LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police