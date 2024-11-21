Breaking News

Arrest warrants issued for Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, former defence minister and Hamas chief over 'war crimes'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Hamas attack on October 7 last year. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, Yoav Gallant, his former defence minister, and a Hamas leader.

The warrants are “for crimes against humanity and war crimes” over the war in Gaza and the October 7 attacks on Israel, the court, based in The Hague, said.

The decision turns Mr Netanyahu and the others into internationally wanted suspects and is likely to further isolate them and complicate efforts to negotiate a ceasefire to end the 13-month Gaza conflict.

But its practical implications could be limited because Israel and the United States, its major ally, are not members of the court and several of the Hamas officials have subsequently been killed in the conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) speaks to Defence Minister Yoav Gallant (L) at the opening of the 25th Parliament session in Jerusalem on October 28, 2024. Picture: Getty

Announcing the warrants on X, formerly Twitter, the court said: "ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I rejects the State of Israel’s challenges to jurisdiction and issues warrants of arrest for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant."

Israel had filed an official objection to the ICC regarding the legality of the prosecutor's request to issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant in September.

A warrant was also issued for the arrest of Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al Masri.

Yoav Gallant (L)and Benjamin Netanyahu (R). Picture: Getty

Mr Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders have condemned ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan's request for warrants as disgraceful and antisemitic.

US President Joe Biden also criticised the prosecutor and expressed support for Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas. Hamas also condemned Mr Khan's request.