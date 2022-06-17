Investigation launched after disabled passenger dies getting off plane at Gatwick

By Daisy Stephens

An investigation is under way following the death of a passenger at Gatwick Airport on Wednesday, who reportedly fell after getting off the plane without a helper.

EasyJet confirmed the death in a statement, adding members of its cabin crew gave medical assistance to the unnamed passenger while waiting for help from paramedics.

The Sun cited a source who said the man and his wife required special assistance to disembark and the passenger fell down an escalator after making his own way into the terminal.

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said the "sad and tragic incident" occurred while airport staff were helping to disembark three passengers with restricted mobility (PRM), adding staff shortages played no role in the incident.

Like many airports, Gatwick has been suffering after the pandemic caused a significant shrinking of the workforce.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it had seen an increase in reports of "significant service failings" at airports, including incidents where passengers needing assistance have been taken off a plane hours after other passengers.

The airport is reducing the number of daily flights during its busy summer period to help tackle issues over staffing.

It is planning to limit its number of daily flights to 825 in July and 850 in August compared to a reported 900 daily flights during the same time period in previous years.

It said the decision was taken following a review of its operations and that it is "temporarily moderating its rate of growth" for two months to help passengers "experience a more reliable and better standard of service".

Gatwick added that the reduction allows airlines to manage more predictable timetables and help the ground handling companies during the school holidays, adding that the vast majority of scheduled flights this summer will operate as normal.

Its airport review found that a number of companies based at Gatwick are continuing to operate with a severe lack of staff resources over the summer holiday period.

The airport warned that if the issue was not addressed, passengers could experience queues, delays and cancellations.

It comes after a busy Jubilee holiday week, which saw more than 150 flights being cancelled across the UK on the eve of the Jubilee.

Airline passengers have been hit by disruption for several months, with the situation worsening that week due to the rise in demand sparked by the half-term school holiday and the four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The aviation industry is suffering from staff shortages after letting thousands of people go during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gatwick said it operated around 800 flights a day during the Jubilee week.

Chief executive of Gatwick Airport Stewart Wingate said: "Gatwick prepared well for the restart of international travel by successfully reopening our South Terminal and we have now successfully recruited 400 new colleagues to help us process passengers quickly through security this summer.

"We are also working closely with our airlines to avoid disruption to passengers this summer, and while more newly recruited staff will start work in coming weeks, we know it will be a busy summer.

"However, it is clear that during the Jubilee week a number of companies operating at the airport struggled in particular, because of staff shortages. By taking decisive action now, we aim to help the ground handlers - and also our airlines - to better match their flying programmes with their available resources.

"As has already been the case, the vast majority of flights over the summer will operate as normal, and the steps taken today mean that our passengers can expect a more reliable and better standard of service, while also improving conditions for staff working at the airport.

"I am immensely grateful to all our staff for their tireless work over the last few months to get the airport back up and running, and for helping get passengers away on their travels."

Of Wednesday's incident, the EasyJet spokesperson said: "A number of our cabin crew provided medical assistance to a passenger at Gatwick Airport whilst waiting for paramedics to arrive, however the passenger sadly later passed away.

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time."

The Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "This is a sad and tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the family of the deceased.

"A member of Wilson James staff was waiting when the aircraft arrived and was in the process of disembarking the three PRM passengers when the incident occurred.

"Staff shortages were not a factor in this incident as has been claimed.

"It is normal for one staff member to disembark three passengers who require assistance by taking them one at a time the short distance to the waiting buggy.

"A formal investigation is currently under way and it would not be appropriate to comment further."