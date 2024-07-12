'Significant' new clue in Jay Slater mystery as investigator shares update with police

Jay Slater vanished in Tenerife on June 17. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

An ex-police officer aiding in the search for Jay Slater claims he has uncovered a crucial new clue in the hunt for the missing teen.

Mark Williams-Thomas, who has previously worked on the Madeleine McCann case, told his X followers he had shared a “significant” piece of information with police.

Jay Slater vanished almost four weeks ago after leaving an Airbnb in Tenerife, Spain.

Police have paused their search for the missing Brit, but continue to monitor lines of inquiry that could help them locate the teenager.

Today in a video posted on X, Mr Williams-Thomas said: "We know now that Jay took certain actions while at the rental because he was clearly worried about his own safety.

"This was shortly before he decided to leave.

"In the last few days, I have received a significant new piece of information which I've shared with both the British and Spanish police.

"This provides some clarity as to why Jay left in a hurry and did not want to return to the rental even though his phone was about to go flat."

It has been over three weeks since Jay Slater vanished. Picture: Supplied

The former police officer did not reveal what this piece of information is but confirmed he had passed it on to the relevant authorities.

"We've still not found evidence of a third party criminal involvement in Jay's disappearance,” he added.

“Although we have opened up links with dangerous criminal underworld of drugs and associated crime.

"We have a number of outstanding actions that still require completing and remain open minded with our investigation."

Mr Williams-Thomas added that the vast majority of theories shared by online sleuths are “just made up."

He also said his information leads him to believe Jay remains in the inhospitable wilderness police spent two weeks scouring.

Macro search for Jay Slater who disappeared on June 17 in Tenerife. Picture: Getty

This comes as a TikTok sleuth who joined the hunt for missing teen Jay Slater said he believes the 19-year-old remains trapped in a Tenerife ravine.

The British expat known as ChristopherTenerife on social media claimed there is “no way” authorities properly combed through the ravine near where Jay vanished.

In a video posted to TikTok, the online sleuth shared clips of the vast wilderness Jay is believed to have ventured into and said: "I don't buy into the conspiracy theories, I don't buy into someone took Jay.

“When you come and stand on this terrain, if that lad was heading for the coast I honestly think he's had a bit of misfortune.

"He's had a fall, he's had an accident or he's dehydrated and passed out. I feel he's in this ravine, in this area of Tenerife . . . missing I honestly believe that.”