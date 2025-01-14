South Korean standoff as police move in to arrest impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol for second time

14 January 2025, 22:37 | Updated: 14 January 2025, 23:28

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol speaks during the declaration of emergency martial law at the Presidential Office on December 03
South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol speaks during the declaration of emergency martial law at the Presidential Office on December 03. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

South Korean authorities investigating impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol are trying for the second time to enter his residence to arrest him after he declared martial law late last year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hundreds of the impeached president's supporters have gathered near his residence in Seoul, vowing to protect him.

There are also a large number of anti-Yoon protestors, and up to 1,000 police officers at the scene.

Dozens of investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) tried to arrest Yoon on January 3, but gave up after a six-hour standoff with the Presidential Security Service (PSS).

This second attempt has led to another standoff between investigators and police on one side, who want to carry out the warrant for Yoon’s arrest, and presidential security forces who are blocking them.

Police are now understood to have entered the impeached president’s compound from various different entrances, as investigators try to enter through the back of the property.

Read more: Chaos in South Korea investigators are blocked trying to arrest impeached president who declared martial law

Read more: South Korean court issues arrest warrant for impeached president who declared martial law

Police are now understood to have entered the impeached president’s compound from various different entrances, as investigators try to enter through the back of the property.
Police are now understood to have entered the impeached president’s compound from various different entrances, as investigators try to enter through the back of the property. Picture: Alamy

Investigating officers tried to push through the crowd of Yoon's supporters at his villa, where he has been hiding out for weeks behind barbed wire and his personal security staff.

Buses blocked the road leading up to the residence where anti-graft officers were earlier seen talking to Yoon's lawyers, Reuters reports.

They argue that it would be illegal to arrest the impeached president, and that it would only serve to publicly humiliate him.

Wednesday morning, hundreds of people protesting Yoon's arrest came together to sing and wave flags, some with "Stop the Steal" slogans on them, referring to Yoon's unproven claims of election fraud.

Yoon’s impeachment trial, which will decide if he is removed from office or reinstated, began yesterday, but was forced to end within four minutes as Yoon didn’t show up.

Read more: Acting South Korean president impeached by parliament, deepening country's constitutional crisis

People with American and South Korean flags and 'Stop the steal' placards take part in a rally in support of the impeached-President Yoon Suk Yeol, near the presidential residence, on January 14
People with American and South Korean flags and 'Stop the steal' placards take part in a rally in support of the impeached-President Yoon Suk Yeol, near the presidential residence, on January 14. Picture: Getty

Yoon's imposition of martial law lasted only six hours but triggered huge political turmoil, halting high-level diplomacy and rattling financial markets.

The president sent hundreds of soldiers and police officers to the National Assembly to block a vote on his decree, but enough members managed to enter the assembly chamber to overturn it unanimously.

Yoon has argued his decree was a legitimate act of governance, calling it a warning to the main liberal opposition Democratic Party, which he has called "a monster" and "anti-state forces" that has used its legislative majority to impeach top officials, undermine the government's budget and which he claims sympathises with North Korea.

The CIO secured a renewed arrest warrant on January 7 and has spoken to Yoon's personal security multiple times to ensure a successful execution.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jack Mason

'All deserve to die': Nazi sympathiser jailed for threatening to kill police officers

A VW van sits among burned-out homes in Malibu, California

‘It should have been toasted’: Retro blue VW van survives deadly LA wildfire

The Tour de France legend was subject of a home robbery a number of years ago, when burglars beat him and threatened to stab him in front of his wife and son.

Mark Cavendish shares horrific details after burglars held Zombie knife to cyclist's throat in front of son

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to be defence secretary, appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington

Senators grill Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s choice for Pentagon chief

Search and rescue workers dig through the rubble left behind by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California

Southern California faces new wildfire warnings as winds regain strength

Scarlett Vickers suffered an 11cm deep wound to the chest

Murder-accused father who 'stabbed daughter in heart' told emergency services they had been 'play fighting'

A new species of funnel-web spider has been discovered in Newcastle, Australia - even larger and more venomous than common Sydney funnel-web spiders.

New bigger and more venomous species of world’s deadliest spider found in Australia

BrewDog co-founder James Watt.

UK ‘one of world’s least work-oriented countries’ claims Brewdog founder - as he slams obsession with 'work-life balance'
Trump slammed for 'exploiting human tragedy' over LA wildfires - as niece labels the president-elect a 'chaos agent'

Trump slammed for 'exploiting human tragedy' amid LA wildfire row - as niece labels president-elect a 'chaos agent'

Police and private security officers near an opening to a gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, where hundreds of illegal miners are trapped

Rescuers bid to bring out survivors among hundreds trapped in South African mine

x

Police name two teenagers over fatal stabbing of 14-year-old boy on south London bus

Sevilla footballer Kike Salas has been detained by police

Spanish football star arrested over 'match fixing scam'

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit

Exclusive
Suella Braverman has admitted she would be open to a coalition between the Conservatives and Reform

‘There is not space for two Conservative parties’: Suella Braverman calls for Tory election pact with Reform

Exclusive
Suella Braverman admits Conservatives 'could have done more' to probe grooming gangs amid calls for national inquiry

Suella Braverman admits Conservatives 'could have done more' to probe grooming gangs amid calls for national inquiry

A red model house created by artist Mikael Genberg and scheduled to launch into space on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Wednesday

Swedish artist’s model house could soon find permanent home on Moon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nato chief Mark Rutte said the mission, named “Baltic Sentry”, will involve increased surveillance of ships

Nato launches mission to protect undersea cables amid heightened fears of Russian sabotage

Tulip Siddiq MP outside 10 Downing Street, central London.

Under fire fraud minister Tulip Siddiq resigns amid corruption probe

New French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou outlines his top priorities in a speech at the National Assembly in Paris

France’s new PM plans renegotiation of contested move to raise retirement age

Britain has banned imports of livestock from Germany amid an outbreak of foot and mouth.

UK bans imports of pigs, cattle and sheep from Germany in bid to prevent foot and mouth outbreak
Glogowek Castle in Poland

Polish town invites Elon Musk to buy castle for European headquarters

Aspiring drill rapper and three gang members who 'glorified' murder in rap video jailed for life

Aspiring drill rapper and three gang members who 'glorified' murder in rap video jailed for life
Michelle Obama speaking at the Royal Festival Hall in London during her visit to the UK to publicise her memoir Becoming

Michelle Obama to miss Trump’s inauguration as ex-US presidents set to attend

Sam Kerr is alleged to have insulted, threatened, or caused alarm or distress to a police officer

Chelsea star arrives at court over allegations of racially aggravated harassment

Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate are pictured inside The Court of Appeal in Bucharest.

Romanian court lifts house arrest on Andrew Tate as sex crime probe hits roadblock

Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte addresses a press conference as part of a summit of the Baltic Sea Nato countries in Helsinki, Finland

Nato announces new mission to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea region

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News