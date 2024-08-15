Mum of Romanian suspect in Leicester Square child attack says she 'suffers together with victim's mother'

15 August 2024, 05:53

Ioan Pintaru's mother has spoken out
Ioan Pintaru's mother has spoken out. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The mother of the Romanian man accused of stabbing a girl eight times in Leicester Square has said she shares the pain of the victim's family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ioan Pintaru has been charged with attempted murder over the seemingly random attack on the 11-year-old girl, an Australian tourist, in central London on Monday.

The girl, who was put in a headlock and stabbed eight times with a steak knife, required plastic surgery for her wounds.

Reached in Pintaru's home town of Pucioasa, around 65 miles away from the capital, Bucharest, his mother Magda Girla, said: "I suffer together with her mother and I can’t describe the pain I’m in. 

"I’m also a mother and I understand what she must be going through."

Read more: Girl, 11, stabbed eight times in Leicester Square attack is an Australian on a family holiday

Read more: Tourist girl, 11, stabbed eight times with a steak knife in Leicester Square while shopping with her mother, court hears

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Ioan Pintaru appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court
Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Ioan Pintaru appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

She revealed more details of her son's life, telling the Mail that Pintaru had been a long-distance lorry driver for ten years, and "had no social life".

Pintaru moved to the UK about six years ago and has a four-year-old daughter, with whose mother he was in a long-term relationship.

He went back to Romania in 2022, she said, but soon returned to the UK for work, and suffered a car accident a few weeks later, which meant he had to look for a new job.

Ms Girla said she had only heard from her son occasionally while he was away.

Leicester Square, London, UK. 12th Aug 2024. Crime scene at a double stabbing in Leicester Square, London. Credit: Matthew Chattle/Alamy Live News
Leicester Square, London, UK. 12th Aug 2024. Crime scene at a double stabbing in Leicester Square, London. Credit: Matthew Chattle/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The stabbing took place at the TWG tea shop in the heart of the tourist hotspot, in what police believe was not a terror-related attack.

As well as attempted murder, Pintaru has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, the suspect wore a grey prison-issue sweatshirt as he appeared in the dock.

Prosecutor David Burns told the court the mother and her daughter were visiting the tourist hotspot on holiday when a man “approached the girl, placed her into a headlock, he’s then stabbed her eight times to the body”.

The scene after the stabbing on Monday
The scene after the stabbing on Monday. Picture: Alamy

A local security guard, who witnesses say tackled the knifeman to the ground, told LBC: "I heard a scream, at that moment I saw there was one person, roughly (in their) mid-30s or early 30s, and he was like stabbing a kid.

"I jumped on him, held the hand in which he was (carrying) a knife, and just put him down on the floor and just held him and took the knife away from him.

"Then a couple of more people joined as well, and we just held him until the police came, it took maybe three to four minutes for the police to arrive and then they just took him into custody."

Pintaru
Pintaru. Picture: Facebook

He and his colleagues gave first aid to the child before the police joined in, he said.

Mr Burns added: "In relation to the complainant – she was taken to hospital and she currently resides in hospital where she’s undergoing treatment"

"I understand that she required plastic surgery for the injuries she sustained."

They said at first they had mistakenly reported that the girl's mother, 34, was also hurt because she had her daughter's blood on her.

Pintaru was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 10.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gonorrhea could become 'untreatable', experts have warned

Gonorrhea could become 'untreatable', authorities warn, as cases of the STI reach record level

Lamine Yamal's father has been stabbed

Father of Spain teenage star Lamine Yamal 'rushed to hospital after being stabbed' as 'three men arrested'

Gena Rowlands poses for a portrait at the London West Hollywood hotel in West Hollywood, California, in 2014

The Notebook star Gena Rowlands dies at 94

Students receiving their A level results

Students receive A-level results after facing disruption over pandemic and Raac crisis

Stonehenge

Mystery over Stonehenge origins deepens after 'jaw-dropping' discovery

The Met Police is failing to investigate crimes and manage offenders adequately, a review has found.

Met Police is failing to investigate crimes and manage offenders adequately, damning report finds

Rail strikes could soon come to an end

Train drivers offered bumper pay deal to end strikes after two years of rail misery

Cisco wants to switch focus to AI (Alamy/PA)

Cisco cuts thousands of jobs as it shifts focus to AI and cybersecurity

Ukraine continued its advancement into the Kursk region on Wednesday

Ukraine 'captures 100 prisoners of war' and 'launches major attack on airfields' as troops take more Russian land

Daryl Taylor

Urgent manhunt for suspected child sex offender, 33, with huge face tattoo - as police offer £5,000 reward

Female polar bear and cub Canada

Remote Arctic radar station worker killed by two polar bears in horror attack

The National Police Chiefs' Council said 1,000 arrests have been made in connection with the recent nationwide unrest.

'Keyboard warrior', 53, and man, 26, who kicked female police officer among latest to be jailed after UK riots

Health workers educating children on the symptoms of the mpox disease (Augustin Mudiayi/Doctors Without Borders/AP)

WHO declares mpox outbreaks in Africa a global health emergency

Katy Perry (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Spain to probe unauthorised Katy Perry music video in protected natural area

Monkeypox was renamed M-pox

Mpox declared a public health emergency - as disease is likened to the 'early days of HIV'

Miah used social media to send on pictures from his holiday to a drug runner

Drug dealer arrested at airport after jetting off on four luxury holidays in four months

Latest News

See more Latest News

Military vehicles with a bomb-damaged building behind

Ukraine claims prisoners taken as it continues incursion into Russia

Hamas political official Osama Hamdan (Malak Harb/AP)

Hamas official says group is losing faith in US over Gaza ceasefire talks

Urgent hunt for brothers 10 and 13 with police 'increasingly concerned' over whereabouts of pair

Urgent hunt for brothers 10 and 13 with police 'increasingly concerned' over pair's whereabouts
Puerto Rico Tropical Weather

Ernesto intensifies into a hurricane and is on a path towards Bermuda

National Television Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Love Island star Molly-Mae announces split from Tommy Fury after 5-year relationship

Jonnie died aged 50 after a battle with cancer

Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin left wife nearly £1 million in his will after battle with cancer
Taylor Swift fans prepare for concert amid security fears.

'Not wearing my heels so I can quickly escape': Taylor Swift fans prepare for London shows amid threats of terrorism
The former PM has broken her silence following a prank involving a lettuce-themed banner

'What happened was not funny' Liz Truss breaks silence after storming off stage following lettuce prank
Images show fish belly up in the canal after an alleged chemical leak

Shocking images show ‘hundreds' of fish dead as water tested for cyanide after chemical spill in West Midlands
Nasenspitze eines Airbus A320 der Fluggesellschaft EasyJet - Easy Jet Rolltreppe *** Nose tip of an EasyJet Airbus A320 Easy Jet escalator Copyright: xJoeranxSteinsiekx

EasyJet cancels 232 flights affecting airports across the UK as family holidays thrown into jeopardy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value
The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit