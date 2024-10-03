Iran slams 'biased and irresponsible' G7 leaders for backing Israel as IDF continues to battle Hezbollah

3 October 2024, 12:56

Iran has called Western leaders 'biased'
Iran has called Western leaders 'biased'. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Iran has slammed the leaders of the G7 for their support of Israel as "biased and irresponsible", amid deepening fears of an escalating regional conflict.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iran bombed Israel on Tuesday night with 180 ballistic missiles after the IDF moved ground troops into Lebanon to fight Hezbollah militants, an Iranian client group.

No one was killed in the Iranian bombing barrage, but Israel has vowed that there will be "consequences".

Western countries such as the US and the UK have backed Israel's right to defend itself, but insisted that it must show "restraint".

Iran has said any response from Israel to the bombing will result in a second round of airstrikes.

Read more: UN 'stained by anti-Semitism', Israeli ambassador claims amid deepening row over response to Iranian strikes

Read more: Teacher calling family in Lebanon 'four times a day to check they're alive' as she battles to bring them to UK

Beirut on October 3 after a night of bombing
Beirut on October 3 after a night of bombing. Picture: Alamy
Beirut, Lebanon. 3rd Oct, 2024. Journalists on a Hezbollah-led media tour in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut, to see damage following almost two weeks of air strikes in the area by the Israeli military
Beirut, Lebanon. 3rd Oct, 2024. Journalists on a Hezbollah-led media tour in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut, to see damage following almost two weeks of air strikes in the area by the Israeli military. Picture: Alamy
Beirut, Lebanon. 3rd Oct, 2024. A man passes a damaged building in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut
Beirut, Lebanon. 3rd Oct, 2024. A man passes a damaged building in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut. Picture: Alamy

The G7 - comprised of the US, UK, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy - condemned the Iranian strikes on Wednesday and said they would "work jointly to promote a reduction in regional tensions".

The UK and allies continued to urge Israel and its adversaries to pull back from the brink of all-out war in the Middle East.

Israel is still considering how to retaliate to Iran's ballistic missile barrage earlier this week.

Meanwhile Israel and Hezbollah continue to fight in Lebanon. The IDF said it killed 15 Hezbollah militants on Thursday, after eight of its own soldiers were killed on Wednesday.

Israel reports eight combat deaths as it presses forward on two fronts

Israel has warned people living in Lebanon near the border with Israel to evacuate - including people living in the city of Nabatieh, which has a population of between 60,000 and 100,000.

Meanwhile foreign nationals are being urged to get out of the country, and the UK continues to fly its citizens back home after the first chartered flight arrived on Wednesday.

More than 150 British nationals and dependents left Beirut on the first UK Government-chartered plane.

The Foreign Office said a "limited number" of additional flights had been chartered, including one on Thursday.

Lebanon's Middle East Airlines is also continuing to operate its scheduled services from Beirut.

Ex-diplomat on the growing 'pressure on Netanyahu' over hostages

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: "Recent events have demonstrated the volatility of the situation in Lebanon.

"The safety of British nationals in Lebanon continues to be our number one priority. That's why we are announcing additional chartered flights to help those who want to leave.

"I urge all British nationals still in Lebanon to register with the FCDO (Foreign Office) and leave the country immediately."

Smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3, 2024
Smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3, 2024. Picture: Getty
Smoke rises from buildings hit in an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the neighbourhood of Al-Jamous in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3,
Smoke rises from buildings hit in an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the neighbourhood of Al-Jamous in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3,. Picture: Getty
Smoke rises from a building after it was levelled in an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the neighbourhood of Moawwad in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3
Smoke rises from a building after it was levelled in an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the neighbourhood of Moawwad in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3. Picture: Getty

There are concerns in Whitehall that further military activity by Israel could result in the closure of the airport, cutting off the most straightforward exit route for British nationals in Lebanon.

If that happens the only option could be a military-led evacuation co-ordinated from the British bases in Cyprus.

Around 700 troops and Foreign Office and Home Office staff, including Border Force officers, have been deployed to Cyprus in case an emergency evacuation is needed.

