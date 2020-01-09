Iran LIVE: Pentagon says Ukrainian Airlines plane was shot down 'by mistake'

9 January 2020, 17:04

Rescuers are searching the wreckage
Rescuers are searching the wreckage. Picture: PA

US officials are now confident Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner with 176 people on board.

The Pentagon has said a plane which came down in Iran was shot down by a Russian made missile ‘by mistake’.

The announcement came moments after No10 said it was looking into ‘very concerning’ reports that the plane may have been downed.

176 people including three Brits died in the crash.

Boris Johnson has spoken to the Ukrainian president

No10 looking into 'very concerning reports' that Ukrainian Airlines plane was shot down

Iran plane crash: US officials 'confident' plane shot down by Iranian missile

