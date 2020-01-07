Iran LIVE: Iran considering 13 nightmare “retaliation scenarios” against the US

The Iranian general killed by America last week is being buried today - after a public funeral yesterday which saw huge crowds. Picture: PA

The prime minister is preparing to chair a meeting of the National Security Council, to discuss growing tensions between Iran and the US.

The UK is understood to have cut embassy staff in Iran and Iraq after a senior Iranian general was killed by America on Friday.

The Defence Secretary will update MPs later on the situation in the Middle East as politicians return to Parliament from their Christmas break.

America assassinated a top Iranian general last week, triggering threats of retaliation - not just from Iran.

Follow the developments live as they happen.