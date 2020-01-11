Breaking News

Iran plane crash: Ukrainian jet was 'unintentionally' shot down

Iran plane crash: Ukrainian jet was 'unintentionally' shot down. Picture: PA

Iran says it "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 people on board.

Iranian state TV reports that it shot down the passenger plane due to "human error" when it flew near a site belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

They hit it with a missile after they mistook it for a "hostile target".

It flew near to a "sensitive military centre" of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, said state TV.

Iran previously rejected that one of its missiles brought down the plane

The downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 with the loss of 176 lives came just hours after Iran carried out missile strikes on two airbases housing US forces in Iraq.