Iran rejects Western calls to stand down from threat to attack Israel

Sir Keir was one of three European leaders demanding that Iran refrain from any retaliatory attacks. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Iran has rejected Western calls to not retaliate against Israel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Keir Starmer was among the leaders demanding that Iran refrain from any retaliatory attacks that would further escalate tensions.

He joined French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz issuing a joint statement on Monday.

The trio instead endorsed the latest push by mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States to broker an agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war.

They also called for the return of scores of hostages held by Hamas and the "unfettered" delivery of humanitarian aid.

Read more: Hamas confirm they will not join ceasefire talks with Israel this week

Read more: Israeli hostage 'killed by guard' in Gaza as Keir Starmer calls for ceasefire talks

The situation in the Middle East is deeply concerning.



This evening, I spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian about the need for all parties to de-escalate to avoid further confrontation.



Now is the time for calm. pic.twitter.com/LeiDX1SE8D — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 12, 2024

But the Iranian foreign ministry said the calls to stand down "lack political logic and contradict principles of international law".

It comes after the alleged killing of Hamas official Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut in July.

Israel has not confirmed or denied its role in the July killing of Haniyeh but had earlier pledged to kill him and other Hamas leaders over the group's October 7 attacks.

The assassination has sparked fears of a wider regional conflict and of a direct confrontation between Israel and Iran if Tehran retaliates.

Iran does not recognise Israel and supports anti-Israeli militant groups including Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke to Sir Keir in a phone conversation on Monday, saying that a punitive response to an aggressor was "a right of nations and a solution for stopping crimes and aggression".

Mr Pezeshkian said that the West's silence about "unprecedented inhumane crime" in Gaza and Israeli attacks elsewhere in the Middle East was "irresponsible" and encouraged Israel to put regional and global security at risk.

The report, from the official IRNA news agency, said the two leaders discussed ways for restoring peace and stability in the region and the world as well as improving bilateral relations, without elaborating.