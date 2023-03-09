Terrifying moment Iraqi immigrant, 28, stabbed student in the back in broad daylight in bid to be deported from UK

9 March 2023, 12:27

By Asher McShane

This is the harrowing moment an Iraqi immigrant stabbed a university student because he wanted to be deported from Britain after arriving in the UK on a small boat.

Teenager Ellis Wheeler was left fighting for his life after having his lung punctured by Rebaz Mohammed, who attacked him with a kitchen knife as he was walking through a leafy park on his way back from the gym.

Terrifying footage shows Mohammed pull out the blade from his coat before lunging at the 18 year old's back - puncturing his lung.

The attacker was jailed for six years
The attacker was jailed for six years. Picture: Solent News/CPS

The Iraqi can be seen approaching the student shortly before the savage attack, speaking to him briefly and asking if he knew kickboxing before swinging at him.

Mr Wheeler managed to run away but passed out before being rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery.

Read more: Mutiny for Putin: Footage emerges of Russian troops refusing to go to war as they fear being sent to 'certain death'

Read more: Gary Lineker says he stands by criticism of migrant plans and doesn’t fear suspension by TV bosses

The victim was stabbed in the back with a kitchen knife
The victim was stabbed in the back with a kitchen knife. Picture: Solent News/CPS

Mohammed, who came to the UK illegally on a small boat, was arrested at the scene and told police he had attacked his victim so he could be sent home to Iraq.

The 28-year-old, who has previously served a prison term, appeared at Southampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife.

He was sentenced to six years imprisonment with a four year extended licence following the 'indiscriminate' attack in Hoglands Park, Southampton, Hants, last December.

Rebaz Mohammed was jailed for the shocking knife attack
Rebaz Mohammed was jailed for the shocking knife attack. Picture: Solent News

The court heard how his victim, a first year Solent University student, missed his exams and still struggles to sleep as he his plagued by anxiety after the vicious stabbing.

Mr Wheeler managed to escape the attack but lost consciousness - with a 'heroic' friend calling 999 and putting pressure on his horrific wound until police arrived.

He was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery for a collapsed lung and remained under observation for five days.

Andrew Houston, prosecuting, said Mohammed knew he had to do something to be deported and had spoken to people who knew the immigration system.

He had previously been cautioned for criminal damage and battery and in May 2022, was jailed for 12 weeks for racially-aggravated harassment and stalking.

Richard Tutt, defending, said that Mohammed, who lived in a hotel in Bournemouth, Dorset, had been 'making what efforts he could to be deported' but had no work and no money.

Mr Tutt said: "He believed, from what he had been told, that he needed to commit an offence that was serious enough.

"He presents as a very naive person. He has experienced remorse, or at least sorrow."

Sentencing Mohammed, Judge Brian Forster KC berated him for inflicting the horrific injuries to 'achieve his own end'.

He said: "When anyone carries out an attack with a knife it is down to chance.

"This was an indiscriminate attack. Any member of our community could have been the victim.

"You were willing to inflict a serious injury with a weapon to achieve your own end. You could have killed the victim."

Commending the victim's friend, the judge said he "may have saved [his] life" and awarded him £250.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeremy Hunt and the red chancellor of exchequer suitcase

When is the Spring Budget 2023: Date, time and predictions

Mae Muller said her selection was 'honestly a dream'

'It's a dream': Mae Muller chosen as UK's Eurovision Song Contest entrant for Liverpool final in May

Three rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv

Russian missile barrage slams into cities across Ukraine

Olga Skabeeva said British restaurants would be serving squirrel

Russian TV propagandist claims British people are eating squirrels because of food shortages

The village affected by landslide on Serasan Island, Natuna regency, Indonesia

Dozens still missing as death toll in Indonesian landslide rises to 30

Gary Lineker pictured outside his London home this morning

Gary Lineker says he stands by criticism of migrant plans and doesn’t fear suspension by TV bosses

Russian soldiers have refused to be sent to the frontline

Mutiny for Putin: Footage emerges of Russian troops refusing to go to war as they fear being sent to 'certain death'

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has sparked fury among Tory MPs after a social media post in which he appeared to compare Home Office policy to Nazi Germany.

What did Gary Lineker say? Why his Nazi comments have become hugely controversial

Arema FC organising committee chairman Abdul Haris, left, and the club’s security chief Suko Sutrisno, centre, walk to the courtroom to attend their sentencing hearing

Football club’s organiser and security chief jailed after 135 die in stampede

Julia Wendell alongside young Madeleine McCan

Is this woman really Madeleine McCann? Latest on Julia Wendell claims and DNA test

Russia launched a brutal missile strike overnight

'We are rolling the dice - our luck could run out': Warning after Ukrainian nuclear plant loses power in Russian strike

Malaysia’s former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin

Former Malaysia prime minister arrested as part of corruption probe

A wounded man receives treatment at a hospital after a bomb blast in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital city of Balkh province, northern Afghanistan

Bomb kills three, including provincial governor, in Afghanistan

Lilibet and Archie are now in the royal line of succession

Royal line of succession now includes Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as Prince Andrew drops two places

Mystic Meg has died at the age of 80

Iconic astrologer Mystic Meg who gazed into crystal ball to predict the lottery dies aged 80

Protesters march, with the Pantheon monument in background, during a demonstration in Paris on Tuesday

France’s young people protest against higher retirement age

Latest News

See more Latest News

West Oxfordshire district council has hit back at Jeremy Clarkson

'Pen-pushing' council bureaucrats hit back at Jeremy Clarkson for 'misleading' TV show

Sir Michael Caine said including Zulu on the list was "bull****"

Michael Caine rejects claim that Zulu incites far-right extremism as ‘bull****’

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People’s Liberation Army and People’s Armed Police Force

China’s Xi wants faster strengthening of military after diplomat’s US warning

Charles gave Harry permission for Harry's children to use prince and princess titles

'It's their birthright': Harry and Meghan say Lilibet was automatically 'princess' after King 'chose to give her title'
Chaim Topol has died at the age of 87

Fiddler On The Roof star Chaim Topol dies aged 87

Kyle Walker's wife is reportedly considering her future

Kyle Walker's wife slams Man City ace 'caught flashing' and kissing another woman in drunken night out
Three Russian rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine

At least five dead in Ukraine after Russian missile barrage

She told officers she was engaged in 'silent prayer' outside the BPAS Robert Clinic

MPs reject attempts to allow silent prayer outside abortion clinics after Catholic woman arrested for second time
Trust in the Met among Londoners is extremely low after a spate of scandals

Faith in the Met plummets to less than half of Londoners - as just 4% of young women strongly trust the force
Former Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews

Veterans give evidence of ‘catastrophic’ impact of Afghan collapse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'Does supporting Suella make me a Nazi?’, asks Jewish Tory member 'deeply’ offended by Lineker comments
Tom Swarbrick baffled by caller's suggestion

Tom Swarbrick baffled after caller suggests migrants should serve time in Britain's forces

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The migrant crisis isn't about number or politics - it's about people

Lord Falconer on the government's illegal migrant policy

Government's migration plan is 'illegal in so many ways', Lord Falconer says

Shelagh language re Suella migrants

Suella Braverman's ‘misuse of language’ exaggerates UK's migrant issue, Shelagh Fogarty argues
James re Gary Lineker

‘Would Tories call for book burning?’ questions James O’Brien over Gary Lineker migrant bill tweet
Nick Ferrari disagrees with caller over Lineker migration bill comments.

Nick Ferrari brands caller 'wrong' after they agree with Gary Lineker's view on the government's new migration policy
NICK AD=BD AUS EX FOREIGIN MINISTER

Ex-Australian Foreign Minister advises Rishi Sunak to 'stick at' Migrant Bill to stop small boats
Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants

Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants
Shelagh and Wes re Sue Gray

Tory MPs fabricated 'crackpot conspiracy theories' regarding Sue Gray, says Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit