Terrifying moment Iraqi immigrant, 28, stabbed student in the back in broad daylight in bid to be deported from UK

By Asher McShane

This is the harrowing moment an Iraqi immigrant stabbed a university student because he wanted to be deported from Britain after arriving in the UK on a small boat.

Teenager Ellis Wheeler was left fighting for his life after having his lung punctured by Rebaz Mohammed, who attacked him with a kitchen knife as he was walking through a leafy park on his way back from the gym.

Terrifying footage shows Mohammed pull out the blade from his coat before lunging at the 18 year old's back - puncturing his lung.

The attacker was jailed for six years. Picture: Solent News/CPS

The Iraqi can be seen approaching the student shortly before the savage attack, speaking to him briefly and asking if he knew kickboxing before swinging at him.

Mr Wheeler managed to run away but passed out before being rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery.

Read more: Mutiny for Putin: Footage emerges of Russian troops refusing to go to war as they fear being sent to 'certain death'

Read more: Gary Lineker says he stands by criticism of migrant plans and doesn’t fear suspension by TV bosses

The victim was stabbed in the back with a kitchen knife. Picture: Solent News/CPS

Mohammed, who came to the UK illegally on a small boat, was arrested at the scene and told police he had attacked his victim so he could be sent home to Iraq.

The 28-year-old, who has previously served a prison term, appeared at Southampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife.

He was sentenced to six years imprisonment with a four year extended licence following the 'indiscriminate' attack in Hoglands Park, Southampton, Hants, last December.

Rebaz Mohammed was jailed for the shocking knife attack. Picture: Solent News

The court heard how his victim, a first year Solent University student, missed his exams and still struggles to sleep as he his plagued by anxiety after the vicious stabbing.

Mr Wheeler managed to escape the attack but lost consciousness - with a 'heroic' friend calling 999 and putting pressure on his horrific wound until police arrived.

He was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery for a collapsed lung and remained under observation for five days.

Andrew Houston, prosecuting, said Mohammed knew he had to do something to be deported and had spoken to people who knew the immigration system.

He had previously been cautioned for criminal damage and battery and in May 2022, was jailed for 12 weeks for racially-aggravated harassment and stalking.

Richard Tutt, defending, said that Mohammed, who lived in a hotel in Bournemouth, Dorset, had been 'making what efforts he could to be deported' but had no work and no money.

Mr Tutt said: "He believed, from what he had been told, that he needed to commit an offence that was serious enough.

"He presents as a very naive person. He has experienced remorse, or at least sorrow."

Sentencing Mohammed, Judge Brian Forster KC berated him for inflicting the horrific injuries to 'achieve his own end'.

He said: "When anyone carries out an attack with a knife it is down to chance.

"This was an indiscriminate attack. Any member of our community could have been the victim.

"You were willing to inflict a serious injury with a weapon to achieve your own end. You could have killed the victim."

Commending the victim's friend, the judge said he "may have saved [his] life" and awarded him £250.