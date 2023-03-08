Ireland to vote on removing reference to 'women working in the home' being 'essential for common good' from constitution

Leo Varadkar has backed the constitutional change
Irish people are to take a vote on whether to remove a reference to "women in the home" from its constitution.

As it stands, the Irish constitution says that women's work in the home is essential for "the common good" of the country, adding that mothers should not have to get a job if that affects housework.

Reformers, including the Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar, have labelled this discriminatory, with a referendum on changing the wording set for November.

Ireland is traditionally a deeply Catholic and conservative country, but many people's social attitudes have changed rapidly in recent years. These changes have been reflected in the constitution. Bans on abortion and same-sex marriage have also been removed in recent years.

The constitution says that "the state recognises that by her life within the home, woman gives to the state a support without which the common good cannot be achieved.

"The state shall, therefore, endeavour to ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home."

A citizen's assembly brought together in 2021 to debate possible changes to the constitution recommended removing the reference to women in the home. Assembly members said the wording should be replaced with gender-neutral language.

Any change to the constitution has to be voted on by the Irish people.

Announcing the referendum, Mr Varadkar said: "For too long, women and girls have carried a disproportionate share of caring responsibilities, been discriminated against at home and in the workplace, objectified or lived in fear of domestic or gender-based violence.

"I am pleased to announce that the Government plans to hold a referendum this November to amend our constitution to enshrine gender equality and to remove the outmoded reference to 'women in the home', in line with the recommendations of the Citizens Assembly on Gender Equality."

Minister for equality Roderic O'Gorman added: "My department will very shortly be convening an inter-departmental committee to develop policy recommendations for consideration by government, with a view to agreement by government of wording for the proposed referenda."

