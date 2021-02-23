Ireland extends highest Covid-19 lockdown restrictions to April 5

23 February 2021, 18:57 | Updated: 23 February 2021, 19:01

Ireland will remain at the highest level of Covid-19 lockdown until at least April 5, the Taoiseach has announced
Ireland will remain at the highest level of Covid-19 lockdown until at least April 5, the Taoiseach has announced. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Ireland will remain at the highest level of Covid-19 lockdown until at least April 5, the Taoiseach has announced.

Micheal Martin said on Tuesday the nation will continue with its Level 5 lockdown, although there will be a phased reopening of schools from March 1.

The revised Living With Covid plan will also see childcare settings allowed to open from March 8, alongside some non-Covid healthcare services.

Mr Martin said Ireland is "driving down the levels of infection", but said the emergence of the UK variant in the country had made the situation very different to what it was several months ago.

Read more: Boris Johnson 'very optimistic' about removing all Covid restrictions by 21 June

The Taoiseach said the B117 variant - first discovered in Kent - now accounts for 90% of new infections in Ireland.

"The truth is that it has changed the dynamic significantly and we need to be very careful as we take the next steps forward," he said.

Mr Martine told those living in Ireland it is "critically important" that people do not let their guard down, and said all those working from home must continue to do so.

"When we open things, we want them to stay open, that is why I cannot overemphasise the importance of continued observance of Level 5 restrictions.

"We want to reopen society as soon and as safely as possible, so if we can maintain downward pressure on the disease and keep our numbers low we will then move into the next phase," he said.

The next phase is set to include outdoor gatherings, some sporting activities, the gradual reopening of construction and movement on the 5k limit on non-essential journeys.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Graham Norton Show – London

French actor Gerard Depardieu charged with rape

El Chapo Wife

US judge says wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ must stay in jail
Iran missile

Iran increasing uranium enrichment purity and quantities, says UN watchdog
Capitol Breach Security

Security officials cast blame for failures before Capitol riot
Steven Sund

Ex-chief of Capitol police tells Congress he did not see report warning of ‘war’
Facebook has struck a deal with Australia's government

Facebook lifts Australian news content ban after deal struck

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

CBI President 'optimistic' about PM's roadmap but calls for furlough extension

CBI President 'very optimistic' about PM's roadmap but calls for furlough extension
'PM has let us down so much I'll believe roadmap when I see it,' says hotel owner

'PM has let us down so much I'll believe roadmap when I see it,' says hotel owner
Labour has called on the Health Secretary to apologise

'Clearly there was a PPE shortage, Hancock should apologise,' Labour MP says
James O'Brien caller: Boris Johnson has thrown teachers under the bus

James O'Brien caller: Boris Johnson has thrown teachers under the bus
The Tory MP was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Government 'roadmap' out of lockdown based on 'dodgy assumptions'
'Absolute disgrace' PM's roadmap doesn't include vaccinating school staff, says teacher

'Absolute disgrace' PM's roadmap doesn't include vaccinating school staff, says teacher

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London