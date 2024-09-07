Historic 'moment of reset' for UK-Ireland relations as Starmer becomes first British leader to visit nation in five years

Taoiseach Simon Harris (left) and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, hold up their respective national soccer teams shirts, ahead of the Republic of Ireland v England football match in the Irish capital. Picture date: Saturday September 7, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer has met with the Irish counterpart in Dublin on Saturday in a bid to "reset" relations between the UK and Ireland.

The trip made Starmer the first British leader to visit the Republic of Ireland in five years, as he hoped to 'reset' damaged relations with the European nation following Brexit.

It comes as Ireland's deputy PM warned an “a la carte” Brexit reset is not on the table ahead of Sir Keir Starmer's first official visit to the UK.

The Prime Minister met with his Irish counterpart, Simon Harris, on Saturday as part of the trip, speaking with the Irish Taoiseach about UK-Ireland relations.

It will also mark Starmer's first official visit to the country since becoming Prime Minister.

The two leaders are also set to attend England's Nations League football match against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening.

The trip coincides with Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn committing the UK government to a "new chapter" where relations are concerned.

Trade is set be top of the agenda for both countries, with the ongoing topic of the Irish Sea at the forefront of talks.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris at Chequers England, Wednesday July 17, 2024. Mr Harris said he would use the meeting to discuss a 'reset in British-Irish relations.' (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

Trade across the sea is worth more than €100 billion (around £84 billion) each year.

As Starmer travels to Dublin, Benn will speak at the British-Irish Association Conference in Oxfordshire on Saturday.

Northern Ireland's first minister Michelle O'Neill, deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly and the Republic of Ireland's deputy premier Micheal Martin will all attend the Oxfordshire conference.

Sir Keir, whose visit to Ireland is the first of any British prime minister for five years, said: "The UK and Ireland share the strongest of ties - through our close geography, shared culture and the friendship of our people.

File photo dated 03/09/34 of Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, who is to set out the Government's commitment to a 'new chapter' in UK-Ireland relations. Issue date: Saturday September 7, 2024. Picture: Alamy

"Our relationship has never reached its full potential, but I want to change that.

"We have a clear opportunity to go further and faster to make sure our partnership is fully delivering on behalf of the British and Irish people - driving growth and prosperity in both our countries.

