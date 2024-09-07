Historic 'moment of reset' for UK-Ireland relations as Starmer becomes first British leader to visit nation in five years

7 September 2024, 15:28

Taoiseach Simon Harris (left) and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, hold up their respective national soccer teams shirts, ahead of the Republic of Ireland v England football match in the Irish capital. Picture date: Saturday September 7, 2024.
Taoiseach Simon Harris (left) and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, hold up their respective national soccer teams shirts, ahead of the Republic of Ireland v England football match in the Irish capital. Picture date: Saturday September 7, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer has met with the Irish counterpart in Dublin on Saturday in a bid to "reset" relations between the UK and Ireland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The trip made Starmer the first British leader to visit the Republic of Ireland in five years, as he hoped to 'reset' damaged relations with the European nation following Brexit.

It comes as Ireland's deputy PM warned an “a la carte” Brexit reset is not on the table ahead of Sir Keir Starmer's first official visit to the UK.

The Prime Minister met with his Irish counterpart, Simon Harris, on Saturday as part of the trip, speaking with the Irish Taoiseach about UK-Ireland relations.

It will also mark Starmer's first official visit to the country since becoming Prime Minister.

The two leaders are also set to attend England's Nations League football match against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening.

The trip coincides with Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn committing the UK government to a "new chapter" where relations are concerned.

Trade is set be top of the agenda for both countries, with the ongoing topic of the Irish Sea at the forefront of talks.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris at Chequers England, Wednesday July 17, 2024. Mr Harris said he would use the meeting to discuss a 'reset in British-Irish relations.' (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP)
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris at Chequers England, Wednesday July 17, 2024. Mr Harris said he would use the meeting to discuss a 'reset in British-Irish relations.' (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

Trade across the sea is worth more than €100 billion (around £84 billion) each year.

As Starmer travels to Dublin, Benn will speak at the British-Irish Association Conference in Oxfordshire on Saturday.

Northern Ireland's first minister Michelle O'Neill, deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly and the Republic of Ireland's deputy premier Micheal Martin will all attend the Oxfordshire conference.

Read more: President Joe Biden to host Keir Starmer in White House meeting

Read more: MI6 and CIA chiefs warn Russia is waging 'reckless campaign of sabotage across Europe'

Sir Keir, whose visit to Ireland is the first of any British prime minister for five years, said: "The UK and Ireland share the strongest of ties - through our close geography, shared culture and the friendship of our people.

File photo dated 03/09/34 of Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, who is to set out the Government's commitment to a 'new chapter' in UK-Ireland relations. Issue date: Saturday September 7, 2024.
File photo dated 03/09/34 of Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, who is to set out the Government's commitment to a 'new chapter' in UK-Ireland relations. Issue date: Saturday September 7, 2024. Picture: Alamy

"Our relationship has never reached its full potential, but I want to change that.

"We have a clear opportunity to go further and faster to make sure our partnership is fully delivering on behalf of the British and Irish people - driving growth and prosperity in both our countries.

It comes as England’s new interim manager has suggested he will not sing the national anthem when he leads the Three Lions out against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

Carsley will lead the England national team for the first time on Saturday as they take on the Republic of Ireland, the country he made 40 appearances for as a player.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A mother cries near the coffin of her son killed in a Russian rocket attack at a Ukrainian military academy

Ukraine mourns dead from major Russian strike

Noel and Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher jokes he 'won't have a bad word said' about Noel after pair diffused feud to reunite for tour

Police have launched an appeal after a woman in her 60s and her dog died after being hit by a black cab in Kent.

Woman, 60s, dead after being hit by black cab while walking dog who also killed in seaside crash

ddd

Arctic blast 'to hit UK' as new weather map shows exact of winter will appear in Britain

A man rides motorcycle in the rain

Four people killed as Typhoon Yagi makes landfall in Vietnam

A demonstrator holds a placard which reads ‘Macron treason resignation’ during a protest

Protesters rally in France against Barnier’s appointment as prime minister

Keith Edwards appeared Nottingham Magistrates Court

Pensioner, 81, becomes oldest person charged in connection with riots - but says he was just 'trying to assist police'

Papua New Guinea Pope

Pope urges end to decades of Papua New Guinea tribal conflict

Emotional update as caller desperately raising funds for cancer treatment sends heartfelt message to donors

'I was broken': Emotional update as caller desperately raising funds for cancer treatment sends heartfelt message to donors
Ukrainian air defence intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air

Ukraine destroys scores of Russian drones as long-range attacks continue

A Palestinian flag flying near the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least 12 as health workers continue vaccinations

Sir Ian McKellan and Prince Harry

Prince Harry 'isn’t bright enough to survive' royal life, claims Sir Ian McKellen

An ambulance at the Hillside Endarasha Primary school in Kenya

Dozens of boys still missing after Kenya school dormitory fire

File photo dated 01-05-1965 of Liverpool captain Ron Yeats (top) holds onto the FA Cup - Yeats, Wilf Stevenson, Peter Thompson, Ian St John, Gerry Byrne, Ian Callaghan Issue date: Tuesday March 2, 2021.

Former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats dies from Alzheimer's aged 86 as club pays tribute to a 'colossus' of football

Inside the Disney House

Disney-themed house featuring 'unhinged' decor and floor-to-ceiling murals goes up for sale for £180,000

Khasha Smith has been missing from Edinburgh

Man charged over death of missing mother-of-three Khasha Smith

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ravine with river Torrent de Pareis, Sa Calobra, Majorca

Body found in search for second British hiker on Spanish island of Majorca

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) and Taoiseach Simon Harris drink a pint of Guinness during his visit to Chequers, the country house of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. Picture date: Wednesday July 17, 2024.

Keir Starmer visits the Republic of Ireland in a bid to 'reset' relations

Algerian president and candidate for re-election Abdelmajid Tebboune delivering a speech on stage with his image on a large backdrop

Algeria’s president expected to win second term as voters go to polls

The empty Boeing Starliner capsule sits at White Sands Missile Range

Boeing’s troubled space capsule lands on Earth without astronauts

Millionaire heiress mysteriously found dead in pool was killed by her husband to scoop her £4m fortune, judge rules

Millionaire heiress mysteriously found dead in pool was killed by her husband to scoop her £4m fortune, judge rules
Aysenur Ezgi Eygi

UN calls for full inquiry after American citizen 'killed by Israeli police' during West Bank protest
MI6 and CIA chiefs warn Russia is waging 'reckless campaign of sabotage across Europe'

Spy chiefs claim the world is 'under threat in a way we haven't seen since the Cold War'

The debris at the site where an airplane crashed

Cockpit recording indicates de-icing problems in Brazil plane crash

Jack Draper

Britain's Jack Draper loses first grand slam semi-final as US Open journey ends in heartbreak
Liz Cheney with her father, former vice president Dick Cheney (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP)

Former vice president Dick Cheney says he will vote for Kamala Harris

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by her Stud Groom Terry Pendry, horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle

'Frail' Queen Elizabeth had final horse ride with groom before she died - as he reveals their playful inside joke
Prince William sported a beard as he returns to royal duties

Hair to the throne! Prince William reveals his beard is back after spending summer with his family
Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry 'won't return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises' but is willing to 'help out' if King asks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit