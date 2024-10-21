Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno dies aged 66 at Wiltshire home

21 October 2024, 17:42

Paul Andrews, who was known by his stage name Di'Anno, passed away at his home in Salisbury
Paul Andrews, who was known by his stage name Di'Anno, passed away at his home in Salisbury. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno has died at the age of 66, his family announced on Monday.

Paul Andrews, who was known by his stage name Di'Anno, passed away at his home in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

He fronted the band for their first two albums in the early 1980s before being replaced by current lead singer Bruce Dickinson.

A statement announcing his death made on behalf of his family mentioned the "severe health issues" that troubled Di'Anno in recent years, restricting him to a wheelchair when performing.

The statement read: “On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno.

“Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.”

Di'Anno fronted Iron Maiden for their first two albums in the early 1980s
Di'Anno fronted Iron Maiden for their first two albums in the early 1980s. Picture: Alamy

The statement continued: “Born in Chingford, East London, on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band Iron Maiden, between 1978 and 1981.

“He sang on their groundbreaking debut album Iron Maiden, and the influential follow up release, Killers.

“Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.

“Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.

“His first career retrospective album, The Book of the Beast was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden.

“Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di'Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory.”

Di'Anno performed in a wheelchair in recent years due to 'severe health issues'
Di'Anno performed in a wheelchair in recent years due to 'severe health issues'. Picture: Alamy

The news of Di'Anno's death comes just weeks after the band, which now consists of Dickinson, Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Nicko McBrain, and Janick Gers, announced a 50th anniversary tour.

The group, which formed in 1975, will be performing in 27 stadiums, festivals and arena shows around the continent, starting on 27 May in Budapest, Hungary.

Lead singer Dickinson said: “Next year is a very special one for Iron Maiden and we're going to be giving our fans a once-in-a-lifetime live experience.

The tour includes five shows in the UK and Ireland, with arenas in Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow, and outdoor shows in Dublin and London.

