Two men die in Ironman swim in Ireland after event was delay for a day due to Storm Betty

Two people have died competing in an Ironman swimming event in Ireland today - despite the event being postponed a day due to safety concerns.
Two people have died competing in an Ironman swimming event in Ireland today - despite the event being postponed a day due to safety concerns.

By Chay Quinn

Two people have died competing in an Ironman swimming event in Ireland today - despite the event being postponed a day due to safety concerns.

The Ironman 70.3 event in county Cork saw the tragedy during the swimming portion of the triathlon as swimmers braved choppy conditions in the coastal town of Youghal today.

The men were aged in their 40s and 60s as footage showed dozens of competitors struggling to even enter the sea before the pair perished.

The 1.9km swim claimed the lives of the two men who were believed to be an Irish expat living in Britain and a Canadian.

The Ironman 70.3 event in county Cork saw the tragedy during the swimming portion of the triathlon as swimmers braved choppy conditions in the coastal town of Youghal today.
The Ironman 70.3 event in county Cork saw the tragedy during the swimming portion of the triathlon as swimmers braved choppy conditions in the coastal town of Youghal today.

The notoriously rigorous triathlon was delayed 24 hours due to Storm Betty battered the west of Ireland - and appeared to still be making the conditions difficult.

Gardai have said they do not suspect foul play in the case of the two deaths.

Ironman Ireland released a statement on its Facebook page following the deaths.

The event organisers wrote: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of two race participants at the IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023.

The notoriously rigorous triathlon was delayed 24 hours due to Storm Betty battered the west of Ireland - and appeared to still be making the conditions difficult.
The notoriously rigorous triathlon was delayed 24 hours due to Storm Betty battered the west of Ireland - and appeared to still be making the conditions difficult.

"During the swim portion of Sunday's race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance.

"We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.

"We thank the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athletes with medical assistance."

Cork County Council said: "[CCC] is deeply saddened over the tragic loss of two race participants during the IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023 event in Youghal today. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of the athletes at this incredibly difficult time.

"Our thoughts are with those who have been affected, and we are currently offering every assistance required to the IRONMAN GROUP and all those impacted. We wish to express our gratitude to the response agencies involved, including our dedicated Fire and Emergency personnel."

Police have ordered an inquest be carried out in the case of these deaths.

