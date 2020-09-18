'Irreplaceable' books by Galileo and Sir Isaac Newton found buried underground

18 September 2020, 13:22

The combined value of the books is estimated around £2.5m
The combined value of the books is estimated around £2.5m. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A stolen collection of historically significant books worth millions of pounds have been recovered after they were found buried underground in Romania.

The 200 books, which include works by Italian astronomer Galileo, Sir Isaac Newton, and eighteenth century Spanish painter Francisco Goya, were stolen in London in 2017 but were found this week after an international investigation.

Worth a combined value of more than £2.5m, police say the books are considered "irreplaceable" and of international importance.

The discovery comes after a three-year investigation involving the Metropolitan Police, the Romanian National Police and Italian Carabinieri, supported by Europol and Eurojust, after the books were taken from a postal transit warehouse in Feltham.

They were due to be sent to Las Vegas for a specialist book auction when the robbers broke in by cutting holes in the roof of the warehouse and abseiling down to avoid protective sensors.

Leaving the same way they entered, the thieves escaped with 16 bags of goods.

On Wednesday, officers searched a house in Neamț, in the northeastern Romanian region of Moldavia, and found the full collection had been buried underground.

The books were found hidden underground in a rural part of Romania
The books were found hidden underground in a rural part of Romania. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A statement on Friday from the Metropolitan Police said it believed the burglars were part of a Romanian organised crime group linked to a number of families that are part of the Clamparu group.

Based out of the Iași region in eastern Romania, the group is said to have a history of involvement in high-scale robberies.

The thieves involved in the Feltham incident are also believed to be behind several high-profile warehouse robberies in the UK, having flown group members in and out of the country to commit crimes, and then transport stolen goods out using other methods.

There are at least 11 other offences across London, where £2m worth of property has been stolen and where robbers have entered buildings via the roofs.

The international investigation led to 45 addressed across the UK, Romania and Italy being searching in June last year, and resulted in arrests.

The thieves took the books by abseiling into a warehouse to avoid sensors
The thieves took the books by abseiling into a warehouse to avoid sensors. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Twelve people have since pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit burglaries between December 2016 and April 2019.

A 13th person is set to be tried in March 2021.

Detective Inspector Andy Durham, from Specialist Crime South, said finding the books on Wednesday marked a "perfect end" to the operation as it had been feared they could be "sadly lost to the world forever".

He said: "These books are extremely valuable, but more importantly they are irreplaceable and are of great importance to international cultural heritage."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus borders remain open despite leader’s closure threat

The UK's coronavirus transmission rate has risen to between 1.1 and 1.4

UK's coronavirus transmission rate rises to between 1.1 and 1.4
Greece Storm

Migrants stranded at sea as powerful storm batters Greece

US Under Secretary of State Keith Krach

China flies 18 warplanes near Taiwan during US envoy’s visit

Election 2020 Biden

Joe Biden blasts Donald Trump’s ‘criminal’ pandemic response

Last year's firework display

London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled due to pandemic, Sadiq Khan confirms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Large swathes of the North East will face tighter restrictions from tomorrow

North East England lockdown rules: What are they and how will they affect me?
UK inflation fell from 1% in July to 0.2% in August

What is inflation and how does it changing affect me?

Sir Winston Churchill with his wife Clementine at Loughton

Battle of Britain 80th anniversary: What celebrations are taking place and is there a flyover?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Office workers should "absolutely" be tested for cocaine, caller tells James O'Brien

Office workers should "absolutely" be tested for cocaine, caller tells James O'Brien
"Hancock is lying to our faces": Caller tells James O'Brien of his "terrible experience" trying for a test

"Hancock is lying to our faces": Caller tells James O'Brien of his "terrible experience" trying for a test
Shelagh Fogarty's furious reaction to claims Government's Covid response was "spectacular"

Shelagh Fogarty's furious reaction to claims Government's Covid response was "spectacular"
Caller disgusted with Jacob Rees-Mogg's test comments after her dad died of Covid-19

Caller disgusted with Jacob Rees-Mogg's test comments as her dad died of Covid-19
David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation

David Cameron responds to accusations he "ran away" after his post-referendum resignation
James O'Brien could not predict the correct course of action for the siblings of those in an infected school

James O'Brien stumped as caller points out huge flaw with kids returning to school

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London