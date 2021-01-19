Is it going to snow in London? Capital weather forecast as Storm Christoph arrives

19 January 2021, 11:20

Will it snow in London? Weather forecasters predict snow as early as this weekend
Will it snow in London? Weather forecasters predict snow as early as this weekend. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Snow is set to arrive in the capital of London this weekend as severe weather warnings grip the rest of the UK.

Storm Christoph has brought ‘danger to life’ weather warnings for some of the UK this week as a major incident has been declared.

But as Northern parts of the country battle flood warnings and strong winds, London is only facing yellow weather warnings along with potential snowfall this weekend.

The Met Office has predicted snow in the capital around Saturday morning which is followed by more rain in the afternoon.

UK weather: Forecasters warn of flooding as heavy rain downpours are forecast

As the UK prepares for a big week of extreme weather from Storm Christoph to snow forecasts, here’s what you can expect in London:

Snow is forecast for much of the UK as January comes to an end
Snow is forecast for much of the UK as January comes to an end. Picture: PA

When will it snow in London?

Weather forecasters from the Met Office have predicted a light snow fall for London this weekend, particularly on Saturday, 23.

However, rain is predicted to follow the flurry, washing away most of the fallen snow by the afternoon.

Weather maps and charts have revealed there could be intense snowfall for much of the country at the end of the week following an arctic blast of air arriving after Tuesday, 19.

Most forecasters have predicted heavier snow towards the end of January and beginning of February, which will impact London more.

Storm Christoph is bringing heavy rain for much of the UK
Storm Christoph is bringing heavy rain for much of the UK. Picture: PA

What is the yellow alert warning for London?

Before snow falls in the city, the country will be battling Storm Christoph - the first named storm of 2021.

A 'major incident' has been declared in South Yorkshire as the country braces itself for heavy rain and gales during this extreme weather.

London itself has been placed on yellow alert which means we can expect heavy rain and strong winds.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cressida LBC

People spitting at police claiming Covid is 'widespread', Met Police Commissioner says
Matt Hancock has said he is in self-isolation

Matt Hancock told to self-isolate by Covid-19 app

Israeli police watch worshippers leave at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Arab League urges Joe Biden to ditch Donald Trump’s Palestine policies
A soldier holds a Taiwan national flag during a military exercise in Hsinchu County, northern Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Taiwan troops stage drill aimed at repelling attack from China
The White House is seen from the Washington Monument (Jon Raedle/AP)

Busy in-tray awaits incoming US president Joe Biden

The Trumps have largely been out the public eye since the storming of the Capitol on January 6

Melania Trump says 'violence is never justified' in final address as First Lady

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

Met Police Commissioner 'baffled' why officers not at front of Covid vaccine queue
Tory MP accuses Labour of 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit

Tory MP accuses Labour of 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit
The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'

'The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'
Caller 'demoralised' over £39-per-month Universal Credit offer during Covid

Caller 'demoralised' over £39-per-month Universal Credit offer during Covid
Sadiq Khan: Too many Londoners are hesitant about receiving a Covid vaccine

Sadiq Khan: Too many Londoners are hesitant about receiving a Covid vaccine
Shadow policing minister lambasts Priti Patel over response to 400,000 wiped police records

Shadow policing minister lambasts Priti Patel over response to 400,000 wiped police records

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London