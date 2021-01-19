Is it going to snow in London? Capital weather forecast as Storm Christoph arrives

Will it snow in London? Weather forecasters predict snow as early as this weekend. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Snow is set to arrive in the capital of London this weekend as severe weather warnings grip the rest of the UK.

Storm Christoph has brought ‘danger to life’ weather warnings for some of the UK this week as a major incident has been declared.

But as Northern parts of the country battle flood warnings and strong winds, London is only facing yellow weather warnings along with potential snowfall this weekend.

The Met Office has predicted snow in the capital around Saturday morning which is followed by more rain in the afternoon.

As the UK prepares for a big week of extreme weather from Storm Christoph to snow forecasts, here’s what you can expect in London:

Snow is forecast for much of the UK as January comes to an end. Picture: PA

When will it snow in London?

Weather forecasters from the Met Office have predicted a light snow fall for London this weekend, particularly on Saturday, 23.

However, rain is predicted to follow the flurry, washing away most of the fallen snow by the afternoon.

Weather maps and charts have revealed there could be intense snowfall for much of the country at the end of the week following an arctic blast of air arriving after Tuesday, 19.

Most forecasters have predicted heavier snow towards the end of January and beginning of February, which will impact London more.

Storm Christoph is bringing heavy rain for much of the UK. Picture: PA

What is the yellow alert warning for London?

Before snow falls in the city, the country will be battling Storm Christoph - the first named storm of 2021.

A 'major incident' has been declared in South Yorkshire as the country braces itself for heavy rain and gales during this extreme weather.

London itself has been placed on yellow alert which means we can expect heavy rain and strong winds.