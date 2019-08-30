ISIS Fighter Who "Beheaded More Than 100 People" Whilst Claiming UK Benefits Is Captured In Syria

30 August 2019, 11:42 | Updated: 30 August 2019, 11:47

Anouar Haddouchi was dubbed "the executioner of Ragga".
Anouar Haddouchi was dubbed "the executioner of Ragga". Picture: PA

Belgian national Anouar Haddouchi was living in Birmingham before moving to Syria to fight for IS.

A former Birmingham resident who beheaded more than 100 people in the Islamic state's former capital has been captured.

The 35-year-old was named the "executioner of Raqqa" due to the extent of his crimes, and is now being held in a prison run by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Haddouchi was born in Belgium but moved to the Midlands in 2009, before travelling to Syria to fight for IS in 2015.

Whilst in Syria, he still claimed thousands of pounds in housing and council tax benefits from Birmingham City Council after authorities failed to realise he had left the country.

The IS fighter was arrested with his 32-year-old wife Julie Maes after the battle for the final ISIS stronghold of Baghouz.

Although he was unable to with draw the money in Syria, £3000 was withdrawn from his account in 2015 and given to Mohamed Adrini, the mastermind behind the 2015 Paris attacks and 2016 Brussels bombings.

It is believed that all of the £10, 000 ended up funding terrorist activities.

