Isis-K planner believed to be behind Kabul attack killed in US drone strike

28 August 2021, 07:32 | Updated: 28 August 2021, 07:40

A taliban member checks the explosion site near the Kabul airport in Afghanistan
A taliban member checks the explosion site near the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

An Isis planner believed to be behind the devastating attacks in Kabul which killed as many as 170 people including 13 US troops has been killed in a drone strike.

The US military said the planner for the Afghan branch of Islamic State who was a suspected member of the group IS-K was killed in Nangarhar province.

Isis claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday which targeted the evacuation operation. A mass airlift had been taking place there since the Taliban took over the capital earlier in the month.

A Taliban member stands near the site of the attack at Kabul airport
A Taliban member stands near the site of the attack at Kabul airport. Picture: Alamy

More than 100,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in recent days, with the deadline set by the US for its forces to leave Afghanistan expiring on Tuesday.

US spokesman Navy Capt. William Urban said they "conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner.

READ MORE: Afghanistan: Three British nationals including a child die in Kabul airport attack

READ MORE: Afghanistan attack: Here's what we know so far

"The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties."

A reaper drone, which took off from the Middle East, struck the militant who was in a car with an Islamic State associate. Both are believed to have been killed, the official said.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the United States believes there are still “specific, credible” threats against the airport after the bombing at one of its gates.

“We certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts,” Kirby told reporters in Washington.

“We’re monitoring these threats, very, very specifically, virtually in real time.”

A senior Taliban commander said some ISIS-K members had been arrested in connection with the Kabul attack. “They are being interrogated by our intelligence team,” the commander said.

The US has repeatedly warned citizens to stay away from Kabul airport.

In the early hours of Thursday, US, British and Australian intelligence agencies all issued urgent warnings for their citizens to get away from the airport warning an attack was imminent 'within hours'.

Joe Biden said on Thursday night that he had asked for options for retaliation against Isis-K.

Speaking to reporters from the White House, Mr Biden said: "To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this - we will not forgive.

"We will not forget.

"We will hunt you down and make you pay."

He added: "These ISIS terrorists will not win."

He paid tribute to the 13 US servicemen who were killed in Thursday's attacks on Kabul Airport, saying: "These American service members who gave their lives - it's an overused word, but it's totally appropriate here - [they] were heroes.

"Heroes who have been engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others."

He said the lives lost were given "in the service of liberty, the service of security, the service of others".

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Joe Biden pauses as he listens to a question about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 US service members

US air strike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan

Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade disembark a RAF Voyager aircraft after landing at RAF Brize Norton

Last UK flights leave Kabul today, head of the armed forces confirms
Disposable plastic cutlery could be banned in England

Plastic plates, cutlery and polystyrene cups could be banned in England
Refugees are evacuated from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul

Hostage crisis fears as Afghan allies are left to the mercy of Taliban and Isis-K
Cuba Hurricane Ida

Louisiana braced for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida

Sirhan Sirhan

Robert F Kennedy’s assassin Sirhan Sirhan granted parole

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Dogs were given permission to be evacuated but not Afghan researchers'

'Dogs were given permission to be evacuated but not Afghan researchers'
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary: Claims I blocked Operation Ark flights 'total myth'
'We hope you can keep safe': Iain Dale chokes up speaking to activist hiding in Kabul

'We hope you can keep safe': Iain Dale chokes up speaking to activist hiding in Kabul
Who are Isis-K?: Foreign affairs expert explains suspected group behind Kabul explosions

Who are Isis-K? Foreign affairs expert explains group suspected of Kabul airport attack
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

'They're heroes witnessing desperation and suffering daily': Minister on British troops
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

Islamic State 'utterly deplorable' for wanting to attack 'international humanitarian mission'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London