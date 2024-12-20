Breaking News

US kills ISIS leader in Syrian airstrike as Washington says it won't let terrorists seize control after Assad toppled

20 December 2024, 14:44 | Updated: 20 December 2024, 15:08

An ISIS fighter in Syria
An ISIS fighter in Syria. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The US has killed an Islamic State leader and a second operative in an airstrike on Syria.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Abu Yusif was targeted by US Central Command in the Dayr az Zawr Province of the Middle Eastern country on Thursday.

This strike took place in an area that was formerly controlled by the Syrian regime and Russia.

Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, said: "This airstrike underscores our commitment to preventing ISIS from regaining strength and conducting external operations.

"We will aggressively target these leaders and operatives, including those plotting attacks outside Syria.”

He added: "As stated before, the United States — working with allies and partners in the region — will not allow ISIS to take advantage of the current situation in Syria and reconstitute.

Read more: Pope Francis reveals British spies foiled ISIS suicide bomb plot targeting leader

Read more: ISIS issue Champions League terror threat against four European venues including London's Emirates stadium

Iain Dale pushes back against caller who claims Syria will become 'a terrorist superstate'

"ISIS has the intent to break out of detention the over 8,000 ISIS operatives currently being held in facilities in Syria.

"We will aggressively target these leaders and operatives, including those trying to conduct operations external to Syria."

The rebel group that spearheaded the assault on Damascus that forced the president to flee - Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS - is designated a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States and others. While that designation comes with a raft of sanctions, it does not prohibit US officials from speaking to its members or leaders.

The State Department said the diplomatic trio would meet with HTS officials but did not say if the group's leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, who was once aligned with al Qaida, would be among those they see.

US officials say Mr al-Sharaa's public statements about protecting minority and women's rights are welcomed, but they remain sceptical that he will follow through on them in the long run.

A man shouts as others wave Syrian 'revolutionary' flags in celebration after Friday prayers at the Umayyad Mosque, in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A man shouts as others wave Syrian 'revolutionary' flags in celebration after Friday prayers at the Umayyad Mosque, in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa). Picture: Alamy

The US has not had a formal diplomatic presence in Syria since 2012, when it suspended operations at its embassy in Damascus during the country's civil war, although there are US troops in small parts of Syria engaged in the fight against the so-called Islamic State militant group.

The Pentagon revealed on Thursday that the US had doubled the number of its forces in Syria to fight IS before Assad's fall.

The US also has significantly stepped up airstrikes against IS targets over concern that a power vacuum would allow the militant group to reconstitute itself.

The diplomats' visit to Damascus will not result in the immediate reopening of the US embassy, which is under the protection of the Czech government, according to officials, who said decisions on diplomatic recognition will be made when the new Syrian authorities make their intentions clear.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Greek island of Symi and Michael Mosley

Michael Mosley's cause of death revealed after This Morning star's tragic death on Greek island

Heidi Alexander, the transport secretary, has said a pay rise for workers has meant less staff are working overtime, sparking delays.

Christmas travel chaos made worse by train staff pay rise, transport secretary says

Croatia School Attack

Girl, seven, dead and four wounded in knife attack at Croatian school, say police

Breaking
Sue Gray has been nominated for a peerage

Keir Starmer's former chief of staff and Partygate investigator Sue Gray to get peerage - read full list here

Belgium EU Summit Ukraine

Scholz dismisses Elon Musk’s assertion only far-right party can ‘save’ Germany

Althia Bryden has started speaking in an Italian accent

British woman starts speaking in Italian accent after suffering a stroke and says she 'feels like a clown'

Double killer, 57, jailed for life without parole after murdering neighbour in savage knife, table leg and shelf attack

Double killer, 57, jailed for life without parole after murdering neighbour in savage knife, table leg and shelf attack

Natalie Rupnow, 15, killed a substitute teacher and a teenage student, and wounded six others with a 9mm pistol at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, before reportedly turning the gun on herself.

Teenage girl behind Wisconsin school shooting was messaging man 'plotting his own attack'

Europe Poland Hungary

Diplomatic spat after Hungary gives asylum to politician suspected of corruption

Mayotte Cyclone Chido

Macron met with anger over Cyclone Chido response during visit to Mayotte

A woman warms her dog in front of a destroyed burning car after a recent Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine exchange missile attacks killing at least one, say officials

Carter Walsh, right was crushed by a fireplace in a tragic accident at his family home in Wigan.

Death of boy, 2, crushed by fireplace while dancing along to TV show ruled as accident

Murder probe launched after woman found with stab wounds in Carshalton home

Man arrested in murder probe after woman, 42, found stabbed to death in house

Sri Lanka Rohingya Rescue

Sri Lanka’s navy rescues 102 Rohingya refugees found adrift on fishing trawler

The body of the victim, Khadidja O (R), was discovered by German police in a parked car in August 2022.

Woman who killed and mutilated look-a-like beauty blogger so she could fake her own death is jailed for life

Ethan Slater and ex-wife Lilly Jay attending the 72nd Annual Tony Awards 2018 at the Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018.

Wicked actor Ethan Slater's ex-wife reveals the ‘darkness’ she felt over his romance with Ariana Grande

Latest News

See more Latest News

Flight officer Rayan Gharazeddine scans the water in the southern Indian Ocean off Australia from a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion during a search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH37

Malaysia agrees to resume ‘no find, no fee’ hunt for flight MH370

Protesters angry at Manchester Police took to the streets after the fight in terminal 2 of the airport in July

Two men, 25 and 20, charged over Manchester Airport fight - as police officers cleared

Migration Greece

Greece says eight dead after speedboat carrying migrants capsizes near island

Will the hunt for missing flight MH370 ever be solved? Search resumes after Malaysia makes bombshell announcement

Will the mystery of missing flight MH370 ever be solved? Search resumes after Malaysia makes bombshell announcement
Princess Michael of Kent attends a Christmas Lunch at Buckingham Palace on December 19, 2024.

Princess Michael breaks both wrists in shocking accident at Kensington Palace

France Teacher Beheaded Verdict

Verdicts expected for eight people on trial over beheading of teacher in France

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office with winds of up to 80mph in some areas.

Brits face Christmas travel chaos as strong winds set to lash UK

Migration-Italy-Salvini-Trial

Italian court set to issue verdict in vice premier’s migrant boat kidnap trial

Counterfeit weight-loss jabs can have serious health risks

'Fake Ozempic' warning to Brits seeking to shed Christmas pounds, as criminals peddle dangerous counterfeit drugs
Russia launched a massive wave of strikes on Ukraine this morning.

Russia unleashes hypersonic missile strikes and cyber attack on Ukraine in revenge for assassination of top general

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles

King's cancer treatment to 'continue into next year' as Palace 'optimistic' about his health
Prince William and Kate's Christmas card

Prince William and Kate reveal sweet family Christmas card after 'hardest year'

King George Day At Ascot Races

Prince Andrew pulls out of royal family's pre-Christmas lunch amid Chinese 'spy' scandal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News