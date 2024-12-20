Breaking News

US kills ISIS leader in Syrian airstrike as Washington says it won't let terrorists seize control after Assad toppled

An ISIS fighter in Syria. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The US has killed an Islamic State leader and a second operative in an airstrike on Syria.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Abu Yusif was targeted by US Central Command in the Dayr az Zawr Province of the Middle Eastern country on Thursday.

This strike took place in an area that was formerly controlled by the Syrian regime and Russia.

Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, said: "This airstrike underscores our commitment to preventing ISIS from regaining strength and conducting external operations.

"We will aggressively target these leaders and operatives, including those plotting attacks outside Syria.”

He added: "As stated before, the United States — working with allies and partners in the region — will not allow ISIS to take advantage of the current situation in Syria and reconstitute.

Read more: Pope Francis reveals British spies foiled ISIS suicide bomb plot targeting leader

Read more: ISIS issue Champions League terror threat against four European venues including London's Emirates stadium

Iain Dale pushes back against caller who claims Syria will become 'a terrorist superstate'

"ISIS has the intent to break out of detention the over 8,000 ISIS operatives currently being held in facilities in Syria.

"We will aggressively target these leaders and operatives, including those trying to conduct operations external to Syria."

The rebel group that spearheaded the assault on Damascus that forced the president to flee - Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS - is designated a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States and others. While that designation comes with a raft of sanctions, it does not prohibit US officials from speaking to its members or leaders.

The State Department said the diplomatic trio would meet with HTS officials but did not say if the group's leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, who was once aligned with al Qaida, would be among those they see.

US officials say Mr al-Sharaa's public statements about protecting minority and women's rights are welcomed, but they remain sceptical that he will follow through on them in the long run.

A man shouts as others wave Syrian 'revolutionary' flags in celebration after Friday prayers at the Umayyad Mosque, in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa). Picture: Alamy

The US has not had a formal diplomatic presence in Syria since 2012, when it suspended operations at its embassy in Damascus during the country's civil war, although there are US troops in small parts of Syria engaged in the fight against the so-called Islamic State militant group.

The Pentagon revealed on Thursday that the US had doubled the number of its forces in Syria to fight IS before Assad's fall.

The US also has significantly stepped up airstrikes against IS targets over concern that a power vacuum would allow the militant group to reconstitute itself.

The diplomats' visit to Damascus will not result in the immediate reopening of the US embassy, which is under the protection of the Czech government, according to officials, who said decisions on diplomatic recognition will be made when the new Syrian authorities make their intentions clear.