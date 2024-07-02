Islamist NHS worker who wanted to blow up hospital and 'kill as many nurses as possible' found guilty of terror offence

2 July 2024, 16:44

Mohammad Farooq
Mohammad Farooq. Picture: CPS

By Kit Heren

An Islamist NHS worker who wanted to blow up a hospital and kill as many nurses as possible has been found guilty of terror offences.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mohammad Farooq, 28, was arrested outside St James's Hospital in Leeds with a pressure cooker bomb.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Farooq had immersed himself in an "extremist Islamic ideology" and went to the hospital to "seek his own martyrdom" through a "murderous terrorist attack".

He was stopped by a patient who was outside having a cigarette and managed to talk him down, jurors were told.

Prosecutors said Farooq had originally intended to attack RAF Menwith Hill - a North Yorkshire military base used by the United States that had been identified as a target by so-called Islamic State.

When he thought that was not possible, jurors were told Farooq then switched to the "softer and less well-protected target" of St James's Hospital in the early hours of January 20 last year.

Mohammad Farooq
Mohammad Farooq. Picture: CPS

The defendant was a clinical support worker at the hospital and his "secondary motive" for choosing it was that he had a grievance against several of his former colleagues and had been conducting a poison pen campaign against them, the court heard.

Farooq denied preparing terrorist acts, with defence counsel Gul Nawaz Hussain KC telling jurors Farooq was not an extremist but a "troubled man" who was motivated by "deep rooted anger and grievance" towards his colleagues.

On Tuesday a jury convicted him of the offence after deliberating for less than two hours.

Opening the case to jurors in June, prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford KC said Farooq's plan was to detonate the bomb, then kill as many people as possible with knives before using an imitation firearm to incite police to shoot him dead.

Mr Sandiford said "two pieces of good fortune intervened" to stop the planned attack that day.

The foyer reception
The foyer reception. Picture: CPS

The first was that a bomb threat he sent in a text to an off-duty nurse in order to lure people to the car park where he was waiting was not seen for almost an hour, and the full-scale evacuation he had hoped for did not happen.

The prosecutor said Farooq left but returned shortly afterwards with a new plan to wait in a hospital cafe for a staff shift change and detonate his device.

But Mr Sandiford told the court that "luck intervened again" because a patient, Nathan Newby, was standing outside the hospital having a cigarette and "noticed the defendant".

He said: "Mr Newby realised something was amiss and began to talk to him instead of walking away.

"That simple act of kindness almost certainly saved many lives that night because, as the defendant was later to tell the police officers who arrested him, Mr Newby succeeded in 'talking him down'."

Mr Sandiford said Farooq told Mr Newby about his grievances towards his colleagues and his plan to take the bomb into the hospital and "kill as many nurses as possible".

Mr Newby stayed with the defendant and eventually persuaded him to move away from the building, and hand over his phone to call the police.

Officers who arrested Farooq found the "viable" pressure cooker bomb had just under 10 kilograms of low explosive. He also had, with him or in his car, two knives, black tape and a blank firing, imitation firearm.

An investigation found he had become self-radicalised through accessing extremist material online, and had obtained bomb-making instructions in a magazine published by Al Qaeda to encourage lone wolf terrorist attacks against the West.

Movements of Farooq's mobile phone and car showed he made at least two visits to the area of Menwith Hill in the 10 days leading up to his arrest, jurors were told.

Mr Sandiford said the base had been designated as a target by IS because it was believed it had been used to co-ordinate drone strikes against terrorists.

Farooq admitted firearms offences, possessing an explosive substance with intent and having a document likely to be useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism.

Bethan David, head of the CPS Counter Terrorism Division, said: "Farooq is an extremely dangerous individual who amassed a significant amount of practical and theoretical information that enabled him to produce a viable explosive device.

"He then took that homemade explosive device to a hospital where he worked with the intention to cause serious harm. Examination of his electronic devices revealed a hatred towards his colleagues at work and those he considered non-believers.

"It is clear from his internet searches that he was also conducting extensive research of RAF Menwith Hill, with a view to launching a potential attack.

"The extremist views Farooq holds are a threat to our society, and I am pleased the jury found him guilty of his crimes."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Past and present students are facing huge amounts of debt.

Nearly 2 million people now owe £50k or more in student loan debts amid fears 'the system doesn't work'

Ed Sheeran has warned that all areas of London are 'sketchy'

Ed Sheeran brands all areas of London 'sketchy' and warns 'you can get robbed anywhere'

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson is now facing 18 charges of historical sex offences

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson facing seven more sex offence charges

Lucy Letby

Britain's most prolific child killer Lucy Letby found guilty of attempted murder of another baby

Officers have returned to the cottage where Jay Slater, 19, stayed before disappearing

Jay Slater hunt takes dramatic turn as officers close in on Airbnb where teenager stayed before disappearing

The Horse and Jockey pub has released images of the people they say dined and dashed

Hunt for dine and dash group who ran up £150 bill on steaks and beer in 'family pub' before bolting

Valdo Calocane killed students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, along with caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in a knife rampage in Nottingham last year

Three officers investigated for misconduct over inquiries into Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane

Starmer said the row is 'ridiculous'

Keir Starmer criticises 'desperate' row over plan to spend Friday evenings with family if he becomes Prime Minister

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Ladbroke Grove

Two teenage boys, 15 and 16, injured in gun attack on west London street

The 19-year-old from Lancashire disappeared two weeks ago in Tenerife

Lancashire Police still willing to hunt for missing teenager Jay Slater after Spanish authorities end search

Donald Trump's lawyers have asked the New York judge who presided over his hush money trial to set aside his conviction and delay his sentencing.

Trump calls for hush money conviction to be overturned after Supreme Court immunity ruling

Reform UK candidates have been plagued by accusations of racism and sexism

Reform candidate quits campaign and defects to Tories, claiming ‘majority of party is racist, misogynistic and bigoted’

Linton Weirich is accused of appearing in a sex video with prison guard Linda de Sousa Abreu

Prisoner filmed 'having sex with prison guard' has 'pregnant girlfriend and is in jail for £65,000 jewel heist'

British troops are unprepared for ‘conflict of any scale’, an ex-senior official has warned.

British troops are unprepared for ‘conflict of any scale’, former defence chief warns

Andy Murray has pulled out of the Wimbledon singles tournament

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray pulls out of singles as he recovers from surgery on his spine

A former primary school headteacher has been awarded more than £100,000 after being unfairly sacked.

Headteacher awarded over £100,000 after being unfairly sacked and accused of assault for tapping toddler son’s hand

Latest News

See more Latest News

30 people were injured

Terrifying aftermath of severe turbulence on flight as passenger left wedged in overhead locker
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves
More than 50 wildfires broke out within 24 hours.

‘Apocalyptic’ wildfires tear through Greece as holidaymakers warned of ‘particularly dangerous’ summer ahead
The Electoral Commission confirmed to LBC that tens of thousands of postal votes were only sent out to people this weekend

Postal vote chaos sparks calls for longer election campaigns - as tens of thousands await arrival of their ballot
Emma MacLean, left, and her girlfriend Tori, right, were assaulted by a group of men in downtown Halifax

Mob of 'middle eastern men' brutally beat lesbian couple out celebrating a birthday

Keir Starmer has said the row is 'ridiculous'.

General Election LIVE: Keir Starmer calls reaction to his plans to spend Friday evenings with family 'hysterical'
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are entering the final days of the campaign

Sunak’s last-ditch plea to voters: deliver hung parliament to stop Labour ‘supermajority’

Hurricane Beryl

‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Beryl tears through homes and snaps trees in half across southeastern Caribbean
Joe Biden has slammed the Supreme Court's immunity ruling

Biden labels ‘dangerous’ Supreme Court ruling giving Trump partial immunity ‘terrible disservice’ to Americans
Royal Mail has been blamed for postal vote chaos

Royal Mail blamed for postal vote chaos as thousands fail to receive ballots ahead of General Election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne

Princess Anne breaks silence after being 'kicked in the head by a horse' and hospital stay with concussion
Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Officials are reportedly 'hopeful' Kate will attend Wimbledon this year.

Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit