Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary found guilty of directing terrorist organisation Al-Muhajiroun

23 July 2024, 12:16 | Updated: 23 July 2024, 12:57

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has been found guilty of directing a terrorist organisation
Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has been found guilty of directing a terrorist organisation. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has been found guilty of directing the terrorist organisation Al-Muhajiroun and encouraging support for it through online meetings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 57-year-old, of Ilford in east London, was convicted of taking a "caretaker role" in directing the terrorist group at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Choudary directed the terrorist organisation for a significant period of time from 2014 onwards.

Choudary also encouraged support after giving lectures to the New York-based Islamic Thinkers Society (ITS), which was “the same” as ALM, according to prosecutors.

The 57-year-old was convicted of taking a "caretaker role" in directing the terrorist group at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday
The 57-year-old was convicted of taking a "caretaker role" in directing the terrorist group at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

He is now facing life in jail following an unprecedented joint investigation by MI5, Scotland Yard, the NYPD and Canadian police.

Undercover law enforcement officers in the US infiltrated ITS by attending online lectures in 2022 and 2023.

ALM was proscribed as a terror organisation in the UK in 2010, but it is understood to have continued to exist under various names.

During the trial, Choudary denied inviting support to ALM through lectures to ITS because the group “didn’t exist”.

Read more: July 7 London terror attack hero 'homeless and living in car for eight weeks' as 7/7 anniversary approaches

Read more: Man arrested for terrorism offences and 'causing explosions', as police discover 'suspicious substances' at home

Commander Dominic Murphy, the head of the Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism command, said: "There are individuals that have conducted terrorist attacks or travelled for terrorist purposes as a result of Anjem Choudary's radicalising impact upon them."

He added: "ALM's tentacles have spread across the world and have had a massive impact on public safety and security."

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner said it was a "historic case", describing Choudary as a "shameless, prolific radicalizer".

She said: "It is usually the foot soldiers, the individuals who are brought into the network who go on to commit the attacks who are brought to justice.

"And it's rarely the leader, which is what makes this a particularly important moment."

She said that ITS was "ALM's US base branch", adding that "names may have changed, years may have passed, but the threat really remained constant."

Choudary, who was convicted of supporting the so-called Islamic State in 2016, denied inviting support to ALM through lectures to ITS because the group "didn't exist".

He said during the trial that ALM was disbanded in 2004 because founder Muhammad had a shift in ideology.

The conviction followed investigations by the Metropolitan Police, the New York Police Department (NYPD) in the US, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police
The conviction followed investigations by the Metropolitan Police, the New York Police Department (NYPD) in the US, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Picture: Alamy

The court heard Choudary said he viewed being called an extremist or fanatic as a "medallion" during lectures.

In one, he boasted that he had been labelled "the number one radicaliser in Britain," adding: "That is a badge of honour for me. It's a medallion on my chest. What do you want to call me? An extremist? Fanatic? All of these."

He was released early from his five-year sentence in 2018 following the charge two years earlier, but his licence conditions prevented him from using the internet until July 2021.

In the space of a year following the expiration of these conditions, he delivered more than 40 lectures, some to a small, selected circle but others with an audience of up to 150.

Commander Murphy said: "What became clear after his licence conditions was that he saw the online space as a means of engaging globally with larger groups of people.

"And what was clear to us was that increasingly there were a larger number of people that were willing to engage with Anjem Choudary online and he was having an influence over those individuals."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A talented teenage football player is fighting for his life in hospital after 'drowning' in a pool while in Sweden for a football tournament.

Talented teenage football player fights for life in hospital after ‘drowning’ in pool while on football tournament in Sweden
Earns Coca Cola

Coca-Cola raises sales guidance after stronger-than-expected second quarter

The Bibby Stockholm barge is set to close

Bibby Stockholm barge will close as Labour pledge to overhaul asylum system

Breaking
A police officer has been stabbed in the chest at HMP Frankland

Police officer stabbed in the chest during visit to HMP Frankland

Police investigating rioting in the Harehills area of Leeds have made a total of 20 arrests

Twenty people arrested after terrifying Leeds riot which saw bus set on fire and police car flipped over

Ligh-Anne Pinnock's niece, 13, is missing

Urgent search launched for Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s missing 13-year-old niece

Abdul Ezedi died by suicide, a coroner has ruled

Clapham chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi drowned himself hours after assaulting a mother and her two daughters

Exclusive
Suella Braverman has said she would vote for Donald Trump if she was a US citizen, claiming "the world will be safer" if the Republican presidential hopeful wins the November election.

Sullea Braverman reveals she would vote for Trump if she were American because 'the world would be safer'

Exclusive
Suella Braverman.

Suella Braverman slams Labour scrapping the Rwanda plan claiming it signals the UK is 'open' to illegal migration

Zara McDermott opened up about the "extremely distressing" events that occurred behind the scenes at Strictly Come Dancing.

'The line should never be crossed': BBC boss apologises for Strictly Come Dancing abuse controversy

Italy Walkway Collapse

Walkway collapses in Italy housing project, killing two and injuring a dozen

Up to five professionals could face the axe on next year’s Strictly Come Dancing

Long-serving strictly stars could face cull following scandals around alleged abusive behaviour

A man has been left fighting for life after being attacked at Seven Sisters

Man fights for life after stabbing at London Underground station - as two women arrested

The girl's mum, dad, and two little sisters died in the crash along with a motorbike rider and pillion passenger

Orphaned girl, 11, to live with aunt after losing whole family in horror car crash - as fundraiser passes £260,000

Tributes have been paid to Harry Savage after the reality TV star was found dead

Tributes pour in for Harry Savage after reality TV star found dead in home

Three men in suits

Hamas and Fatah sign deal to end years-long rift after talks in China

Latest News

See more Latest News

Crowd of people on a hillside

Death toll in Ethiopia mudslides rises to 157 as search operations continue

The bodycam footage of a black woman getting shot by a white police officer has been released

Shocking bodycam footage shows police shooting black woman dead in her home after she rang 911
Tributes have been paid to Clodagh Phelan who died after falling from a hotel balcony in Majorca

Tributes paid to Irish girl Clodagh Phelan, 11, who died in fall from Majorca hotel balcony
Ex-home sec James Cleverley has branded Yvette Cooper's £700m figure as "nonsense"

'It's nonsense': Former Home Secretary James Cleverly accuses Yvette Cooper of 'making up' £700m Rwanda figure
It's time to scrap the two-child limit, says leader of the largest investigation of the cap's impact on families.

Forget politics, think families: It's time to scrap two-child limit

Election 2024 Democrats

Survey shows Kamala Harris has enough support to be the Democratic nominee

Andy Murray has announced he will retire after this summer’s Olympics, posting on social media that he has arrived in Paris for his “last ever tennis tournament”

Andy Murray to retire from tennis after competing at 2024 Paris Olympics

The last surviving original member of the Four Tops Abdul "Duke" Fakir has died

Abdul 'Duke' Fakir: Last surviving member of Motown group The Four Tops dies aged 88

A fundraiser launched to help the 11-year-old girl has reached nearly £200,000

Fundraiser launched to help 11-year-old girl left orphaned after family killed in A61 crash reaches £200k
Charlie Tanfield smiles at the camera during a Team GB photoshoot

Charlie Tanfield seeking Paris 2024 redemption after torrid time in Tokyo

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit