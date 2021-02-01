Isle of Man scraps all Covid restrictions including social distancing

1 February 2021, 12:43

The Isle of Man has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions
The Isle of Man has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Getty

By Kate Buck

The Isle of Man have scrapped all Covid-19 restrictions for the island's 84,000 residents, including social distancing.

From today, schools are now able to open and people on the island are no longer being told to stay in their homes after there was no "unexplained" cases of the virus.

It also means the the 50 pubs on the island will now be able to throw open their doors for anyone who fancies a pint.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 434 cases and 25 deaths.

There had been a small outbreak of the virus in the new year, but the measures were relaxed after a 25-day lockdown.

However, border closures will continue to ensure those already on the island are not exposed to any further infections.

The Isle of Man have had strict Covid-19, requiring everyone who arrives on the Isle to quarantine for 10 days and show three negative tests.

As of today, people are allowed to go about their normal lives
As of today, people are allowed to go about their normal lives. Picture: Getty

Precautions like social distancing and face coverings are now personal choice, although people have been told to respect those who still wish to observe the precautionary measures.

The Isle of Man's Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, said: "I must thank the great Manx public for making the right decisions even though at times I know it was tough."

While health and social care minister David Ashford said: "I’m delighted we are able to turn suspended and reduced services back on without delay.

"The restrictions were necessary for everyone’s safety and I thank patients, staff, service users, their families and carers for their patience and understanding over recent weeks."

