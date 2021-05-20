Israel launches fresh round of airstrikes on Gaza as pleas for ceasefire rejected

20 May 2021, 11:50

Israel unleashed another round of air strikes across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday night
Israel unleashed another round of air strikes across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday night. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Israel has unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip as nations including the US and Egypt attempt to broker a ceasefire agreement.

The latest bombardment came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected pleas from the US to wind down the offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel in the past week.

The Israeli PM vowed to continue the offensive, with a barrage of missiles hitting Gaza City overnight and airstrikes also reported in the towns of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.

READ MORE: Israel 'determined to continue' strikes against Gaza despite Biden's plea for peace

On Thursday morning, Palestinians surveyed the rubble from at least five family homes destroyed in Khan Younis.

The Israeli military said it struck at least four homes of Hamas commanders, targeting "military infrastructure", as well as a weapons storage unit at the home of a Hamas fighter in Gaza City.

Palestinians rushed to pull bodies and possessions from the rubble of destroyed homes along the Gaza Strip
Palestinians rushed to pull bodies and possessions from the rubble of destroyed homes along the Gaza Strip. Picture: PA Images

An Israeli airstrike smashed into the Khawaldi family's two-storey house in Khan Younis, destroying it. The 11 residents, who were sleeping in a separate area out of fear, were all wounded and taken to hospital, according to neighbour Shaker al-Khozondar.

Shrapnel from the explosion hit his family home next door, killing his aunt and wounding her daughter and two cousins, he said.

Weam Fares, a spokesman for a nearby hospital, confirmed her death and said at least 10 people were wounded in strikes overnight.

READ MORE: Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza tower block HQ of international media outlets

At least 227 Palestinians have been killed so far in the latest conflict, including 64 children and 38 women, with 1,620 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Twelve people in Israel, including a five-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a soldier, have also been killed.

On Tuesday, Mr Netanyahu pushed back against calls from the Biden administration to wrap up the operation that has left hundreds dead.

It marks the first public rift between the two close allies since the fighting began last week and could complicate international efforts to reach a ceasefire. His pushback also poses a difficult early test of the US-Israel relationship.

Thousands of Palestinian families have been displaced after days of airstrikes from Israel
Thousands of Palestinian families have been displaced after days of airstrikes from Israel. Picture: PA Images
Israeli tanks fired shells into Gaza City on Wednesday evening
Israeli tanks fired shells into Gaza City on Wednesday evening. Picture: PA Images

After visiting military headquarters, the Israeli PM said on Wednesday he appreciated "the support of the American president" but that Israel would push ahead to return "calm and security" to its citizens.

He said he was "determined to continue this operation until its aim is met".

Mr Biden had previously avoided pressing Israel more directly and publicly for a ceasefire but pressure has been building inside his own party to intervene more forcefully.

Egyptian negotiators have also been working to halt the fighting, and an Egyptian diplomat said top officials were waiting for Israel's response to a ceasefire offer.

WATCH: Bombs fall on Gaza during Matt Frei's interview with resident

Moussa Abu Marzouk, a top Hamas official, told the Lebanese Mayadeen TV that he expected a ceasefire in a day or two.

The current round of fighting between Israel and Hamas began on 10 May, when the militant group fired long-range rockets towards Jerusalem after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a flashpoint site sacred to Jews and Muslims.

Heavy-handed police tactics at the compound and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers had inflamed tensions.

Since then, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes that it says have targeted Hamas' infrastructure, including a vast tunnel network it refers to as the "Metro".

Hamas and other militant groups embedded in residential areas have fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israeli cities, with hundreds falling short and most of the rest intercepted or landing in open areas.

Latest News

See more Latest News

China are giving out half a billion Sinovac vaccines to over 45 countries

China to provide Covid vaccines to 40 African countries

Martin Bashir and Princess Diana in the BBC Panorama interview in 1995

Martin Bashir 'deceived' Princess Diana's brother to secure 1995 BBC interview - report
Home Secretary Priti Patel during a National Crime Agency operation at address in east London yesterday

Priti Patel: Expect 'Knock on the door' when coming back from amber list countries
An independent panel has found that former MP Mike Hill breached sexual misconduct policy

Mike Hill: Former Hartlepool MP breached sexual misconduct policy
The defendant identified only as 1st Lt Franco A

German soldier who posed as refugee on trial for attack plot

Law student Aya Hachem was "in the wrong place at the wrong time" when she was shot dead in Blackburn, a court has heard

Aya Hachem: Student shot dead in Blackburn 'in wrong place at wrong time', court hears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien examined the issue of the NHS Covid vaccine passport

James O'Brien ponders suspicion and vaccine passports

The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari clashes with Grant Shapps over 'holiday police'

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'How proud are you to have presided over this shambles?', Nick Ferrari grills minister
'Amber' countries: Public health professor 'very concerned' about Govt's 'mixed messages'

'Amber' countries: Public health professor 'very concerned' about Govt's 'mixed messages'
Australia Trade deal: 'Our meat won't dump on your market'

Australia is not going to be able to replace British beef amid trade deal
The caller explained why he thought Spain's lockdown was more effective

Caller explains why Spain's 'strict' lockdown is superior to the UK's

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London