'Peace is possible': President Biden announces 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

The deal is a major step towards ending the Israel-Hezbollah war that has inflamed tensions across the region and raised fears of an even wider conflict. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The US President says Israel and Lebanon have accepted a 60-day ceasefire deal to stop the fighting.

Benjamin Netanyahu presented the plan to his Cabinet which was approved by 10 to one.

Joe Biden, speaking from the White House Rose Garden said: "Let's be clear, Israel did not launch this war, Lebanese people did not seek that war either, nor did the United States."

He said his work in the region has aimed "to defend Israel and to deter our common enemy at a critical moment."

Biden said the ceasefire "reminds us that peace is possible".

He said the deal is intended to be permanent and take effect from 2am GMT (4am local time) tomorrow morning.

Starmer said the ceasefire will provide "some measure of relief to the civilian populations of Lebanon and Northern Israel".

Biden said the deal is intended to be permanent. Picture: Getty

In response, PM Keir Starmer said: "Today's long overdue ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hizbollah will provide some measure of relief to the civilian populations of Lebanon and Northern Israel, who have suffered unimaginable consequences during the last few months of devastating conflict and bloodshed.

"Now, this deal must be turned into a lasting political solution in Lebanon, based on Security Council Resolution 1701, that will allow civilians to return permanently to their homes and for communities on both sides of the border to rebuild.

"The UK and its allies will continue to be at the forefront of efforts to break the ongoing cycle of violence in pursuit of a long-term, sustainable peace in the Middle East.

"We must see immediate progress towards a ceasefire deal in Gaza, the release of all hostages and the removal of restrictions on desperately needed humanitarian aid."

My statement on the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hizbollah. pic.twitter.com/ZAxApKpJIT — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 26, 2024

The President added that he will continue to work towards ending the war in Gaza in the coming days and said the US was prepared to make "historic deals" that involved establishing a Palestinian state and normalising relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The announcement means months of fighting in Lebanon could come to an end.

The deal is a major step towards ending the Israel-Hezbollah war that has inflamed tensions across the region and raised fears of an even wider conflict between Israel and Hezbollah's patron, Iran.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in Beirut, Lebanon. Picture: Alamy

Earlier, Mr Netanyahu said: "It's not the same Hezbollah any more. We've attacked strategic targets throughout Lebanon. We pushed Hezbollah back decades.

"That is why I will bring before the cabinet tonight a plan for a ceasefire.

"If Hezbollah tries to attack us, we will attack."

Under the deal, he said, Hezbollah will not be able to rearm and that if the group does, Israel will "respond severely", adding that "an agreement can be enforced and we will enforce it."

But some of Israel's top politicians do not support the ceasefire deal.

Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has said the agreement does not ensure the return of Israeli's to the country's north.

Ben-Gvir, a far-right member of Netanyahu's government, said the Lebanese army did not have the ability to overcome Hezbollah.

He said that Israel "must have our own security belt" to leave Lebanon and added: "we must not trust anyone but ourselves."

It comes hours after explosions were seen in at least 10 locations in the Lebanese capital less than 30 minutes after the Israeli Defence Force issued a warning.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings for 20 buildings in the suburbs of the capital's south, as well as a warning for the southern town of Naqoura where the United Nations peacekeeping mission, known as Unifil, is based.

At least seven people were killed in the strikes with a further 37 injured, Lebanon's health ministry confirmed.

"Following the sirens that sounded between 16:44 (14:44 GMT) and 16:45 in the Haifa Bay area, five projectiles that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory were intercepted by the IAF (Israeli air force)," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The IDF claimed eight fighter jets carried out strikes on what it alleges were a Hezbollah aerial defence unit centre, an intelligence centre, a command centre and a weapons storage facility.

Following the strike, G7 foreign ministers called for an "immediate ceasefire" in Lebanon."

We support the ongoing negotiation for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah," the ministers said in a statement.

"Now is the time to conclude a diplomatic settlement."