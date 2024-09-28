Breaking News

IDF announces Hezbollah leader killed after Israel pummels Beirut in wave of strikes

Israel has announced the killing of Hezbollah's leader. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Israeli Defence Force has announced the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

This came after a barrage of Israeli strikes hit Beirut on Friday.

Israel says Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the intended target of the overnight strikes, as missiles hit the Iranian-backed group’s headquarters.

And now, the official X account of the IDF has announced the Hezbollah leader's death.

A post read: "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world."

Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 28, 2024

An IDF statement read: "The IDF eliminated the so-called Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

"Yesterday, the IDF killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the terrorist organization Hezbollah and one of its founders.

"The IDF also killed Ali Karaki, the commander of the southern front in the terrorist organization Hezbollah, and a number of other Hezbollah leaders."

Hezbollah is yet to verify this news.

At least six people died in the strikes, with 91 people injured, reports from Lebanon say.

On Friday, Israel said the commander of the militant group's missile unit had been killed by Air Force fighter jets.

Muhammed Ali Ismail died along with his deputy Hossein Ahmed Ismail, the IDF said.

"A number of other terrorists were also eliminated with them," it added.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is reportedly dead. Picture: Getty

Strikes in Beirut. Picture: Alamy

It comes after civilians were ordered to evacuate buildings in the south of Lebanon's capital for their safety on Friday evening.

Following the warning, Israel went on to bombard Beirut with the heaviest day of strikes since 2006.

Another focus was on Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, according to a US official.

It followed a "very accurate" strike on Hezbollah headquarters earlier on Friday, according to IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari.

Airstrikes hit one of Beirut's most heavily-populated southern suburbs earlier in the day - with blasts heard throughout the Lebanese capital.

Iran said the attack was a "dangerous game-changing escalation" that would "bring its perpetrator an appropriate punishment".

Hezbollah is part of Iran's "axis of resistance" across the Middle East, with groups having targeted Israel in support of Hamas.

Netanyahu approving an airstrike on Beirut. Picture: Israeli prime minister's office

The escalation follows Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's address at the UN General Assembly.

Armed with visual aids, Mr Netanyahu defended his nation's response to the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas on Israel, which triggered an Israeli military operation that has devastated the Gaza Strip.

"I didn't intend to come here this year. My country is at war fighting for its life," Mr Netanyahu said.

"But after I heard the lies and slanders levelled at my country by many of the speakers at this podium, I decided to come here and set the record straight."

He insisted that Israel wanted peace but said of Iran: "If you strike us, we will strike you."

Benjamin Netanyahu hold signs as he addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Picture: Alamy

Mr Netanyahu once again blamed Iran for being behind many of the problems in the region.

Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed more than 41,500 Palestinians and wounded more than 96,000 others, according to the latest figures released on Thursday by the Health Ministry.

The ministry, part of Gaza's Hamas government, does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, but more than half the dead have been women and children, including about 1,300 children under the age of two.

In recent days, Israel has turned its attention to the border with Lebanon, where it is targeting Hezbollah militants and has inflicted civilian casualties as well.

Hezbollah began attacking Israel almost immediately after the Hamas invasion, and ongoing fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group has driven tens of thousands of people from their homes on both sides of the border.

Israel is vowing to step up its attacks on Hezbollah until its citizens can return safely to their homes.

Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy

Mr Netanyahu said on Friday that his nation will "continue degrading Hezbollah" until it achieves its goals along the Lebanon border too.

"Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their home safely. And that's exactly what we're doing ... we'll continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are met," he said.

"Just imagine if terrorists turned El Paso and San Diego into ghost towns ... How long would the American government tolerate that?

"Yet Israel has been tolerating this intolerable situation for almost a year. Well, I've come here today to say: Enough is enough."

Late on Wednesday, the United States, France and other allies jointly called for an "immediate" 21-day ceasefire to allow for negotiations as fears grow that the violent escalation in recent days - following 11 months of cross-border exchange of fire - could grow into an all-out war.

The United Nations says more than 90,000 people have been displaced by five days of Israeli strikes on Lebanon, bringing the total to 200,000 people who have been displaced in Lebanon since Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel in support of Hamas after it stormed into Israel, sparking the Israel-Hamas war.

Israel has maintained its military operations are justified and are necessary to defend itself.

As Mr Netanyahu took to the stage, there was enough ruckus in the audience that the presiding diplomat had to shout: "Order, please."

The two speakers who preceded Mr Netanyahu on Friday each made a point of calling out Israel for its actions.

"Mr Netanyahu, stop this war now," Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said as he closed his remarks, pounding the podium.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaking just before the Israeli leader, declared of Gaza: "This is not just a conflict. This is systematic slaughter of innocent people of Palestine."

He thumped the rostrum to audible applause.