Israel encircles Gaza City and splits strip 'in two' as it ramps up for major assault on Hamas

Gaza City has been encircled amid heavy bombing from the IDF ahead of an anticipated ground offensive. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Israel has encircled Gaza City - effectively splitting the strip in two amid heavy bombing and expectations of a large assault on Hamas.

Israeli IDF troops have reached the sea after pushing deep into the Palestinian enclave, cutting off Gaza City as it prepares for an anticipated assault on Hamas infrastructure.

The confirmation of the encirclement came after Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip early on Sunday, killing at least 38 people and injuring dozens of others according to health officials.

The attack came as Israel said it will press on with its offensive to crush the territory's Hamas rulers, despite US appeals for a suspension of the fighting to get aid to desperate civilians.

Israeli attacks on Gaza continue. Picture: Getty

The soaring death toll in Gaza has sparked growing international anger, with tens of thousands from Washington to Berlin taking to the streets on Saturday to demand an immediate ceasefire.

Israel has rejected the idea of halting its offensive, even for humanitarian reasons. Instead, it said Hamas is "encountering the full force" of its troops.

"Anyone in Gaza City is risking their life," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said.

"We have a clear goal of restoring a significantly better security situation at the borders, not only in the Gaza Strip... We are ready to strike in the north at any moment."



- The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, during a meeting in the Northern Command pic.twitter.com/3aPpu8hMen — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 5, 2023

Large columns of smoke rose as Israel's military said it had encircled Gaza City, the initial target of its offensive.

Gaza's Health Ministry has said more than 9,400 Palestinians have been killed in the territory in nearly a month of war, and that number is likely to rise as the assault continues.

Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesperson for the Gaza health ministry, called for safe passage for 400 critically injured people to leave Gaza through Rafah and said hospitals had almost exhausted their last fuel supplies.