'Full arms embargo on Israel would be a mistake and could lead to further escalation', Foreign Secretary says

22 September 2024, 14:26 | Updated: 22 September 2024, 14:31

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy at the Labour Party conference
Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy at the Labour Party conference. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The Foreign Secretary has said that imposing a full arms embargo on Israel would be a "mistake", after he announced a partial suspension of export licences earlier this month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Lammy suggested that suspending licences to export military equipment that could be used by Israel against Houthi rebels and other Iranian proxies in the region would lead to a "wider war".

But speaking at a Labour Party conference event on Sunday, he said he was in talks with G7 allies about responding to "deeply" concerning "escalatory behaviour" in the West Bank.

"I'm deeply, deeply worried by the growing violence and settler violence that we see in the West Bank," Mr Lammy said.

"I'm in discussions with G7 partners, particular European partners on that. I'm not announcing further sanctions today, but that is kept under close review."

It comes as a new front in the regional conflict opened up with Hezbollah and Israel trading air strikes in recent days. Lebanese health minister Dr Firass Abiad told LBC's Lewis Goodall that his country was "at war" with Israel.

Read more: Lebanon 'is at war with Israel', health minister tells LBC as he shares 'fears of 'full-blown regional conflict'

Read more: Israeli strikes 'hit 400 Hezbollah sites', as Lebanese militants return fire, after Beirut attack death toll rises to 45

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy
Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Picture: Getty

Announcing the suspension of some export licences earlier this month, Mr Lammy told MPs that there was a "clear risk" that the sales could result in arms being used in a way that could breach international law.

The Foreign Secretary said that the UK was suspending around 30 export licenses for arms and military equipment, out of a total of 350. This affects equipment like military aircraft, helicopters and drones.

The government does not supply arms to Israel directly, but does grant licenses to private companies to sell to Israel. Last year British companies sold around £42 million worth of military equipment to Israel.

Mr Lammy said at the time: "This is not a blanket ban, this is not an arms embargo."

Municipality workers hang an Israeli flag over a damaged building that was hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo//Ariel Schalit)
Municipality workers hang an Israeli flag over a damaged building that was hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo//Ariel Schalit). Picture: Alamy

Reaction to the news sparked fury in Israel, while Conservative former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC's Andrew Marr the suspension was akin to "student politics".

But some MPs on the left of Labour, and some charity leaders, called for ministers to go further.

Questioned on Sunday on whether such a measure would be introduced, Mr Lammy said: "I don't think it would be quite right to suspend licences, for example, that the Israelis could use in relation to the Houthis, that Israel may need to use in relation to the challenges it has with other proxies in the area.

"I think that would be a mistake. It would lead to a wider war and an escalation that we here in the UK are committed to stopping, so I'm afraid I disagree with that position."

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy, left, and French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné, right, are welcomed by Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz in August
Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy, left, and French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné, right, are welcomed by Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz in August. Picture: Alamy

Ministers have been under pressure to suspend arms exports to Israel for some time, with some protesters claiming that Britain is indirectly complicit in the deaths of tens of thousands of people in Gaza.

Mr Lammy told the Commons: "Facing a conflict such as this, it is this Government's legal duty to review export licences. Criteria 2C of the strategic export licensing criteria states that the Government will not issue export licences if there is a clear risk that the items might be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law.

"It is with regret that I inform the House today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

"I have informed (Jonathan Reynolds) the Business and Trade secretary, and he is therefore today announcing the suspension of around 30 from a total of approximately 350 to Israel, as required under the export controls act. These include equipment that we assess is for use in the current conflict in Gaza."

Mr Reynolds, in a written ministerial statement, said the suspended items include "components for fighter aircraft (F-16s), parts for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), naval systems, and targeting equipment."

President Biden says a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is 'closer than ever'

Mr Lammy said that the suspension of some arms exports "not a determination of innocence or guilt".

He told MPs: "Throughout my life, I have been a friend of Israel. A liberal, progressive Zionist who believes in Israel as a democratic state and a homeland for the Jewish people, which has both the right to exist and defend itself.

"But I believe also that Israel will only exist in safety and security if there is a two-state solution that guarantees the rights of all Israeli citizens and their Palestinian neighbours, who have their own inalienable right to self determination and security.

"As concern that the horrifying scenes in Gaza has risen, many in this House, as well as esteemed lawyers and international organisations have raised British arms export licensing to Israel.

"After raising my own concerns from opposition, on taking office, I immediately sought to update the review, and on my first appearance as Foreign secretary in this House, I committed to sharing the review's conclusions.

"We have rigorously followed every stage of the process which the previous Conservative government established, and let me first be clear on the review's scope, this Government is not an international court.

"We have not and could not arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law. This is a forward looking evaluation, not a determination of innocence or guilt, and it does not prejudge any future determinations by the competent courts."

Israel hostage rescued by troops in 'huge feat'

Mr Lammy also said that Israel could be doing more to ensure "life-saving food and medical supplies" reach civilians in Gaza, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

He told the Commons: "Israel's actions in Gaza continue to lead to immense loss of civilian life, widespread destruction to civilian infrastructure, and immense suffering.

"In many cases, it's not impossible to reach determinative conclusion on allegations regarding Israel's conduct of facilities, in part because there is insufficient information, either from Israel or other reliable sources to verify such claims.

"Nevertheless, it is the assessment of His Majesty's Government that Israel could recently do more to ensure life-saving food and medical supplies reach civilians in Gaza, in light of the appalling humanitarian situation.

"And this Government is also deeply concerned by credible claims of mistreatment of detainees, which the International Committee of the Red Cross cannot investigate after being denied access to places of detention.

"Both my predecessor and all our major allies have repeatedly and forcefully raised these concerns with the Israeli government. Regrettably, they have not been addressed satisfactorily."

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel earlier this year
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

Mr Lammy said the decision would not have a "material impact on Israel's security", he added: "This suspension only covers items which might be used in the current conflict."

He continued: "The Government will keep our position under review. Commitment to comply with international humanitarian law is not the only criteria in making export licensing decisions, we will continue to work with our allies to improve the situation. And foreign policy, of course, involves tough choices, but I will always seek to take such decisions inline with our principles."

"We do not take this decision lightly," Mr Lammy added.

He went on to say: "This Government takes seriously its role in applying export licensing law reflecting the published criteria and the specific circumstances. But let me leave this House in no doubt, the UK continues to support Israel's right self defence in accordance with international law."

Reaction to the move was mixed. Conservative shadow foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell warned conflict in the Middle East could go in "two radically different directions".

He told MPs: "We will look carefully at the limited arms embargo memorandum that the Foreign Secretary has promised the House."

The Opposition frontbencher added: "It does feel as if we are at a point where this conflict could go in two radically different directions.

"While the region faces a potential conflagration, it is also possible that cooler heads on all sides might prevail. Britain's role must be to help facilitate a sustainable end to the current suffering."

Grant Shapps reacts to David Lammy's partial arms ban on Israel

Grant Shapps, the former Defence Secretary told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that the suspension was a "gut punch" and amounted to "punishing" Israel for being attacked by Hamas.

But Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran urged the Government to "go further" following the suspension of some arms exports licences to Israel, by ending trade with illegal settlements in the West Bank.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson (East Antrim) said the UK will "regret" suspending certain arms exports to Israel, saying: "The only people who will be overjoyed by this decision today will be the Hamas terrorists who murdered in cold blood six hostages at the weekend.

"They have been handed a line of hope that this Government will not stand firm in its defence of Israel's right to defend itself."

Amnesty International UK's chief executive Sacha Deshmukh said: "While this decision appears to demonstrate that the UK has finally accepted the very clear and disturbing evidence of Israeli war crimes in Gaza, it's unfortunately too limited and riddled with loopholes."

ActionAid UK chief executive Hannah Bond said: "Now is not the time for half measures: if the UK government believes the Israeli military may be breaching international humanitarian law in Gaza, then it should go much further and halt all new and existing arms licenses to the Israeli government immediately."

Israel was said to be "deeply disheartened" by the partial suspension of arms.

Defence minister Yoav Gallant described the move as "sanctions placed by the UK Government on export licenses to Israel's defence establishment".

Foreign minister Israel Katz said the move sent a “very problematic” message to Hamas and Iran.

“Israel is disappointed by the series of recent decisions made by the British government, including the latest decision on defence exports to Israel, its decision to withdraw its request to submit a friendly position to the ICC, and its position regarding UNRWA, as well as the recent British conduct and statements in the UN Security Council,” he said in a statement.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June

Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

Emergency services attend the site

Brother and sister killed in Italian building collapse

Miners and police officers gather around the site of a coal mine where methane leak sparked an explosion

Death toll rises after methane leak causes explosion at Iranian coal mine

Angela Rayner

'We will get Britain building', Angela Rayner pledges, as deputy PM opens Labour party conference

Exclusive
Lebanese health minister Dr Firass Abiad has warned the conflict with Israel could escalate further

Lebanon 'is at war with Israel', health minister tells LBC as he shares 'fears of 'full-blown regional conflict'

Israeli security forces examine the site hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel

Hezbollah fires more than 100 rockets across Israel as fears of war mount

Exclusive
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has said she is concerned about the financial health of the universities sector

Education Secretary hints at 'unpalatable' tuition fee rise amid 'concern' for financial health of universities

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with new kitten Prince

Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveils newest furry resident of Downing Street

Israel Palestinians Al Jazeera

Israel raids, shuts down Al Jazeera’s bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank

Leader and the presidential candidate of National People’s Power Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Dissanayake leads vote count in Sri Lanka’s presidential election

Former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick

Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick claims terror suspects 'waltz in on small boats'

A 'megastorm' is lashing the UK this weekend

'Megastorm' warning as UK 'hit with six weeks of rain in 12 hours', with cars left stranded as roads flood

People mill around damaged cars and debris

More than 20 hurt after Russian strike on Ukrainian apartment blocks

Holly Willoughby is said to have moved out of her family home

'It can never feel the same again': Holly Willoughby 'moves out of family mansion' after failed kidnapper jailed

The Tabas mine in Iran

Dozens dead after explosion at coal mine in Iran, with more workers left trapped inside

Israel and Lebanon have been trading heavy fire in recent days

Israeli strikes 'hit 400 Hezbollah sites', as Lebanese militants return fire, after Beirut attack death toll rises to 45

Latest News

See more Latest News

An e-bike fire gutted the home of Simon Bradshaw

'There's nothing left': Horror as e-bike battery fire guts family home, as fire brigade call outs soar
Prosecutors twice failed to bring sexual assault charges against Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed twice escaped sexual assault charges, prosecutors admit, as nearly 200 women come forward
Sri Lanka Presidential Election

Dissanayake leads early official vote count in Sri Lanka’s presidential election

UN General Assembly Security

New York interim police commissioner says federal authorities searched his homes

APTOPIX Lebanon Mideast Tensions

Hezbollah confirms more than a dozen operatives killed in Israeli strikes

APTOPIX Indonesia New Zealand Kidnapped Pilot

Kiwi pilot freed after 19 months in rebel captivity in Indonesia’s Papua region

Haiti Kenya

Kenyan president visits Haiti as part of international effort to fight gangs

Amy Dowden at the National Television Awards

Strictly's Amy Dowden delighted with 'perfect comeback' after return to ballroom floor following cancer treatment
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois in the IBF World Heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium

Anthony Joshua stunned as Daniel Dubois knocks out bout favourite in fifth round to retain IBF heavyweight title
'We are not going down the road of austerity,' Starmer vowes after winter fuel payment cuts and freebies row

'We are not going down the road of austerity,' Starmer vows after winter fuel payment cuts and freebies row

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation
Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed described as ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit