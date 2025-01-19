Israel says Gaza ceasefire delayed until Hamas provides list of hostages

Netanyahu said the ceasefire was delayed. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Israel has said that the Gaza ceasefire due to start on Sunday morning has been delayed until Hamas provides a list of hostages to be released.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "The prime minister instructed the IDF that the ceasefire, which is supposed to go into effect at 8:30am (6.30am UK time), will not begin until Israel has the list of released abductees that Hamas has pledged to provide."

Hamas said the delay is due to "technical field reasons" but “confirms its commitment to the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

Three hostages of the 98 hostages were set to be released today at around 4.30pm local time (3.30pm UK time).

According to the terms of the deal, Hamas was required to provide the names of the hostages at least 24 hours ahead of their release.

Palestinians walk along a street market in Khan Younis. Picture: Alamy

They have still not confirmed which three were to be released.

Daniel Hagari, the spokesman for the Israeli military, said on Sunday morning that Israel was continuing to bombard Gaza.

He said: “As of this morning, Hamas is not fulfilling its obligations, and contrary to the agreement has not given Israel the names of the hostages [set for release today].

"Per the directive of the prime minister, the ceasefire will not take effect as long as Hamas is not fulfilling its obligations. The [Israeli military] is continuing to strike now in Gaza, as long as Hamas is not fulfilling its obligations to the deal.

"As we reported earlier, Hamas is yet to hand over a list of the names of the captives it is supposed to release."

Mr Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel is treating the ceasefire with Gaza as temporary and retains the right to continue fighting if necessary.

He added that "Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement".

Early on Saturday morning, Israel's Cabinet approved the deal for a ceasefire in Gaza that would release dozens of hostages and pause the 15-month war with Hamas, bringing the sides a step closer to ending their deadliest and most destructive fighting ever.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy

Under the deal, 33 hostages are set to be released over the next six weeks, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

The remainder, including male soldiers, are to be released in a second phase that will be negotiated during the first. Hamas has said it will not release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal.

Key questions remain about the ceasefire, however, the second achieved during the war, including the names of the 33 hostages who are to be released during the first, six-week phase and who among them is still alive.

Hamas has agreed to free three female hostages on day one of the deal, four on day seven and the remaining 26 over the following five weeks.

Palestinian detainees are to be released as well.

Israel's justice ministry published a list of more than 700 who are to be freed in the deal's first phase and said the release will not begin before 4pm local time on Sunday.

All people on the list are younger or female.

The largely devastated Gaza should see a surge in humanitarian aid. Trucks carrying aid lined up Friday on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing into Gaza.

Hamas triggered the war with its October 7 2023, cross-border attack into Israel that killed some 1,200 people and left some 250 others captive.

Nearly 100 hostages remain in Gaza.

Israel responded with a devastating offensive that has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, who do not distinguish between civilians and militants but say women and children make up more than half the dead.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza once the ceasefire takes effect will face many obstacles.

Mr Guterres told reporters in Beirut on Saturday that the challenges of aid distribution include gangs that are "looting systematically the convoys" as well as the total degradation of Gaza and its infrastructure.

He said there are limited number of trucks at the present in Gaza "so a lot of actions are necessary in order to make the distribution fully effective".

He said the ceasefire makes it clear that there would not be any impediments by Israel for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

Mr Guterres said the distribution will be carried out by the UN and its partners as well as the private sector and other initiatives.

"It is clear that there is an obligation by Israel of not creating any obstacles," Mr Guterres said.

He added: "It is clear that the situation in Gaza is still extremely complex and a lot of difficulties still remain for an effective distribution."