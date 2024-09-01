Bodies of six Israeli hostages seized by Hamas recovered from tunnel in Gaza

1 September 2024, 06:54 | Updated: 1 September 2024, 07:24

Six bodies have been recovered from tunnels in Gaza
Six bodies have been recovered from tunnels in Gaza. Picture: IDF

By Flaminia Luck

The bodies of six hostages taken by Hamas have been recovered from Gaza, according to the Israel Defence Forces.

In a statement posted on X, the IDF said the bodies of Carmel Gat, 40, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Alexander Lobanov,33, Almog Sarusi, 27, and Ori Danino, 25, were found and recovered yesterday.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military spokesperson, said on Sunday that "they were cruelly murdered shortly before we were to rescue them".

The Israeli army said the bodies were recovered from a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, around half a mile from where another hostage, Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, was rescued alive last week.

All six were abducted by Hamas on October 7, Ms Gat from the farming community of Be'eri and the others from a nearby music festival.

The family of Mr Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli-American hostage, confirmed his death in a statement on Sunday, hours after the Israeli army said it had located bodies in Gaza.

"With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh," it said.

"The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time."

President Joe Biden said he was "devastated and outraged" by the news.

In a statement he said: "It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

Mr Goldberg-Polin was among the hostages seized by militants at a music festival in southern Israel on October 7. He lost part of an arm in the attack.

His parents became perhaps the most high-profile relatives of hostages on the international stage, meeting with Mr Biden, and Pope Francis and addressing the United Nations.

On August 21, they addressed a hushed hall at the Democratic National Convention, where the crowd chanted: "Bring them home."

A Hamas-issued video in April showing Mr Goldberg-Polin clearly speaking under duress sparked new protests in Israel urging the government to do more to secure his and others' freedom.

The discovery has heaped more pressure onto Netanyahu
The discovery has heaped more pressure onto Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy

The announcement is certain to put pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a deal to bring home the remaining hostages.

The Israeli leader has said military pressure is needed to win their release as cease-fire efforts falter.

A forum of hostage families called for a massive protest on Sunday, demanding a "complete halt of the country" to push for the implementation of a ceasefire and hostage release.

"A deal for the return of the hostages has been on the table for over two months. Were it not for the delays, sabotage, and excuses those whose deaths we learned about this morning would likely still be alive. It's time to bring our hostages home," it said in a statement.

Before Israel's announcement, Israel said it believed 108 hostages were still held in Gaza and about one-third of them were dead.

