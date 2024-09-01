More than 800,000 to strike to try and force Netanyahu to sign Gaza ceasefire as protestors clash with police

Israel's largest trade union has called a general strike to protest the deaths of six hostages in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Israel's largest trade union has called a general strike to protest the deaths of six hostages in Gaza.

The Histadrut, which represents some 800,000 workers in such areas as health care, transport and banking, said the strike would begin on Monday morning.

It is aimed at stepping up pressure on the government to reach a ceasefire that would bring home the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

This would be the first general strike since the Hamas attack on October 7.

The announcement comes as more than 300,000 people attended a demonstration in Tel Aviv calling for the Israeli government to agree a ceasefire deal.

Protestors lit fires and setting off coloured flares, while others carried signs that read "bring them home".

Jerusalem, Israel. 1st September, 2024. Protesters outside the PM's office call for an immediate hostage deal to save those remaining alive as Netanyahu convenes govern. Picture: Alamy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a speech on Herzl Hill in Jerusalem, Israel on August 4, 2024.( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ). Picture: Alamy

A general strike last year during prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul helped lead to a temporary delay in the plan.

The bodies of Carmel Gat, 40, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Alexander Lobanov,33, Almog Sarusi, 27, and Ori Danino, 25, were found and recovered yesterday, the IDF said.

Now, the families want ministers to make a deal with Hamas

Sharone Lifschitz's father Oded is one of those still missing - she blames Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the latest deaths.

"I believe that he is an enemy of the people of Israel.

"I believe that all six people could have been with us. I believe all hostages could have been with us now.

"And they're not here because there's this kind of dance with death."