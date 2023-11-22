Israel agrees four-day ceasefire deal for release of 50 women and children - as Netanyahu renews vow to destroy Hamas

22 November 2023, 05:49 | Updated: 22 November 2023, 08:08

A ceasefire deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas
A ceasefire deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Israel has agreed to a four-day ceasefire deal for the release of 50 women and children taken by Hamas on October 7.

Listen to this article

Hamas will release 50 of the 240 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip over a four-day period in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons, the Israeli government said on Wednesday.

It said it would extend the lull by an additional day for every 10 hostages released.

The government said the first hostages to be released would be women and children but it is not immediately clear when the truce will go into effect.

A statement released by Qatar, which mediates with Hamas, said the deal includes "the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons, the number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement," and that it would allow additional humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The Israeli statement made no mention of either of these elements.

Qatar's foreign ministry described the talks that produced the agreement as a mediation by Egypt, the US and Qatar for a "humanitarian pause," adding that the start time of the truce will be announced within the next day.

The first hostages are expected to be freed on Thursday morning, a US official said.

“I would say it’s at least 50 of the women and children over a period of four to five days,” they added.

Read more: Lewisham war memorial defaced with graffiti that labels Israel 'fascist state'

Read more: Moment Iran-backed Houthi rebels stormed cargo ship part-owned by Israeli tycoon in the Red Sea

Sunak says Israel has right to defend itself but must act within humanitarian law

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu convened his Cabinet for the vote late on Tuesday.

The meeting stretched into the early hours of Wednesday, underscoring the sensitivity of a proposal that would suspend an Israeli offensive against Hamas before it has reached its goals.

Ahead of the vote, Mr Netanyahu said the break was only tactical, vowing to resume the offensive after the truce expires.

"We are at war, and we will continue the war," he said.

"We will continue until we achieve all our goals."

Israel has vowed to continue the war until it destroys Hamas' military capabilities and returns all hostages.

He said that during the lull, intelligence efforts will be maintained, allowing the army to prepare for the next stages of the battle.

'There's no price that Israel isn't willing pay': IDF spokesman discusses latest ceasefire agreement

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday, Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner said that "there is no price that Israel aren't willing to pay" to bring back the hostages.

When asked about Israel's plans to "destroy Hamas", he said: "The IDF have already destroyed a lot of Hamas' underground infrastructure, and that Hamas military capabilities are getting weaker.

"One of our goals was to destroy Hamas' ability to govern, and I think you can now question that after this war."

Ali Miraj and the Cross Question panel impassionately debate an Israel-Hamas ceasefire

The agreement came as Israeli troops battled Palestinian militants in an urban refugee camp in northern Gaza and around hospitals overcrowded with patients and sheltering families.

The war began on October 7 after Hamas stormed across the border into Israel and killed at least 1,200 people. They kidnapped a further 240.

Since then, more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed, two-thirds of them women and minors, and more than 2,700 others are missing and believed to be buried under rubble, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The count has not been updated since November 11 because of the health sector's collapse.

Speaking following the deal, US president Joe Biden said "it is important that all aspects of this deal be fully implemented".

"I am extraordinarily gratified that some of these brave souls, who have endured weeks of captivity and an unspeakable ordeal, will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented," he said.

He said the agreement should release some American hostages, and added, "I will not stop until they are all released."

Mr Biden emphasised that Mr Netanyahu has committed to supporting an "extended pause" to make sure not only all hostages are released but that humanitarian assistance can be sent to Palestinians in Gaza.

"Today's deal is a testament to the tireless diplomacy and determination of many dedicated individuals across the United States Government to bring Americans home," Mr Biden said.

