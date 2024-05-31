Joe Biden outlines Israel's ceasefire and hostage proposal to Hamas: 'It's time to end this war'

Joe Biden announces proposal for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Joe Biden has outlined a new proposal from Israel to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza, saying "it's time for this war to end".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The three-phase deal would start with a six-week ceasefire and the return of some Israeli hostages as well as a major increase in aid for Palestinians.

"This is truly a decisive moment," Mr Biden said.

"Israel has made their proposal. Hamas says it wants a ceasefire. This deal is an opportunity to prove whether they really mean it."

He added Hamas is "no longer capable" of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel.

The US President spoke about the nearly eight-month Israel-Hamas war as the Israeli military confirmed on Friday that its forces are now operating in central parts of Rafah in its expanding offensive in the southern Gaza city.

Read more: Can Donald Trump still stand for President? And could he go to jail? Hush money verdict explained

Read more: Knife attacker shot by police after stabbing spree on anti-Islam rally filming livestream in German city

President Biden said Hamas is "no longer capable" of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel. Picture: Alamy

Ceasefire talks ground to a halt at the beginning of the month after a major push by the US and other mediators to secure a deal, in hopes of averting a planned Israeli invasion of the southern city of Rafah.

The talks were stymied by a central sticking point, Hamas demands guarantees that the war will end and Israeli troops will withdraw from Gaza completely in return for a release of all the hostages, a demand Israel rejects.

Israel launched its war in Gaza after the attatck on 7th October in which Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel, killed approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted about 250.

Israel says about 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of about 30 more.

Israeli bombardments and ground offensives in Gaza have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.