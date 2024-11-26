Starmer welcomes 'overdue' Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire announcement and calls for deal to be 'lasting political solution'

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, calling for the deal to be turned into "a lasting political solution".

The Prime Minister said: "Today's long overdue ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah will provide some measure of relief to the civilian populations of Lebanon and northern Israel, who have suffered unimaginable consequences during the last few months of devastating conflict and bloodshed.

"Now this deal must be turned into a lasting political solution in Lebanon, based on Security Council Resolution 1701, that will allow civilians to return permanently to their homes and for communities on both sides of the border to rebuild.

"The UK and its allies will continue to be at the forefront of efforts to break the ongoing cycle of violence in pursuit of a long-term, sustainable peace in the Middle East.

"We must see immediate progress towards a ceasefire deal in Gaza, the release of all hostages and the removal of restrictions on desperately needed humanitarian aid."

My statement on the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hizbollah. pic.twitter.com/ZAxApKpJIT — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 26, 2024

Israel’s security cabinet approved the ceasefire agreement late Tuesday after it was presented by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his office said.

Joe Biden, speaking in Washington, called the agreement “good news” and said his administration would make a renewed push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

An Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire would mark the first major step towards ending the region-wide unrest triggered by Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7 2023.

However, it does not address the devastating war in Gaza, where Hamas is still holding dozens of hostages and the conflict is more intractable.